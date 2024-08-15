SCOPE AI Announces Launch of the QSE Quantum Gateway

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful global deployment of its latest core module, the QSE Quantum Gateway.

This pivotal rollout represents a significant milestone in Scope's mission to position businesses worldwide with cutting-edge quantum resilient entropy that drives security, scalability, and growth. The QSE Quantum Gateway has been designed to bridge the privacy and latency gap between institutional clients and their cloud infrastructure, no matter where they're data centers are located. This deployment has already been completed across multiple countries in various industries, proving its versatility and robustness in diverse business environments and complex architectures.

This next-generation deployment marks a crucial milestone in delivering Quantum Resilient entropy to all geo-locations and regions worldwide. Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope AI, commented, "Our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers is at the core of everything we do. The successful deployment of the QSE Quantum Gateway is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and excellence. We are excited to see how this new capability will continue to transform businesses worldwide."

Founder's Vision: Reflecting on this achievement, Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope AI, said, "This global deployment marks a new chapter in our journey to redefine the Entropy as a Service landscape. When we first envisioned the QSE Product Suite, our goal was to create something that would not only meet the needs of today's businesses and their security expectations but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow with the rise of Quantum Computers. Seeing it come to life on a global scale is incredibly fulfilling, and it strengthens our commitment to continue innovating and pushing boundaries for our customers."

About the QSE Technology

The QSE Technology product suite offers API-based quantum-resilient entropy as a service and encrypted cloud, on-premise, and decentralized storage solutions. At its core, the platform provides a proprietary high-performance data-pipeline that can scale vertically and horizontally to protect private, business, and government applications with highly sensitive data in transit and at rest. This innovative technology ensures comprehensive protection against both current cyber threats and future quantum-computing decryption attacks. With its ease of integration, cost efficiency, and scalability, the QSE Technology product suite uniquely positions Scope to protect digital assets across a wide range of industries, ensuring robust security and peace of mind for our customers.

About Scope AI Corp.:

Scope AI Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is an innovative technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. With two principal brands, QSE and GEM AI, Scope AI Corp delivers cutting-edge solutions in both quantum encryption and advanced neural networks.

