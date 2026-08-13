Sciton Launches OMNI™ in Canada: A New Laser Hair Removal Platform Designed for All

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sciton Inc., a global leader in laser and light-powered technology, has received approval from Health Canada for its latest innovation, OMNI™ laser hair removal. OMNI was developed to meet the growing demand for a fast, effective laser hair removal system that fits seamlessly into any workflow and is designed for all skin types, treatment areas, and practice sizes.

With up to 5000 W* of power and the industry's largest spot size, OMNI delivers ultra-fast treatments for high patient throughput, helping providers treat more patients in less time. Wavelength options, including 760 nm, an 810/940 nm blend, and 1060 nm, along with various spot sizes and treatment modes, ensure precise and personalized care for all skin types and body areas. Integrated contact cooling helps maintain patient comfort, while an aloe-based spray, used as a gel-free alternative, soothes the skin, enhances comfort, and simplifies cleanup. Additionally, OMNI operates on a standard 110V outlet, making it easier to integrate into any treatment room. Built for high-volume use, OMNI delivers the performance and versatility providers need to deliver outstanding results year-round.

"This is an exciting development for the Canadian Aesthetic Industry. The success of this technology in the United States has been particularly inspiring, especially within a treatment category that has historically been viewed as a commoditized service. As a result, many providers have chosen not to prioritize hair reduction treatments within their practices. OMNI is helping to change that perception. With its speed, versatility, and ability to effectively treat a broad range of skin types, it enables practices to offer hair reduction treatments that are safe, comfortable, and commercially viable. Ultimately, this creates new opportunities for providers while improving access and outcomes for patients," said Andrew Hrytzak, Director of Sales Canada & LatAm at Sciton.

Designed to support a wide range of practice environments, OMNI combines high-performance technology with workflow-enhancing features that help maximize efficiency without compromising patient comfort. Its customizable treatment parameters and dual-handpiece capability allow providers to tailor treatments to individual patient needs while maintaining the speed and consistency required in today's busy aesthetic practices.

"OMNI by Sciton allows us to choose the right wavelength for the skin types and tones we treat, with so many customizable options. With two handpieces connected at once, we can easily switch between small and large spot sizes, making treatments not only fast and effective but also efficient. It's a safe, versatile system, I feel confident delegating to my staff year-round," said Dr. Dianne Quibell, MD, an internist and cosmetic laser surgeon.

OMNI joins Sciton's portfolio of award-winning aesthetic solutions, reflecting the company's commitment to building smart, effective systems that help Canadian providers grow their practices with confidence.

To learn more about OMNI™ laser hair removal, visit www.sciton.com/omni

To learn more about Sciton, visit www.sciton.com

ABOUT Sciton

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including women's health, skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust direct sales force operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Korea, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, and Chile, and a strategic distribution network in more than 45 countries, Sciton's global impact continues to expand-- setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

*Handpiece dependent

OMNI™ laser hair removal

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

[email protected]