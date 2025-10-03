TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 3, the Canadian Science Policy Centre (CSPC) , in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the University of Toronto will host the Science Diplomacy Symposium: "European Union–Canada Scientific Collaboration in Horizon" at the University of Toronto's Faculty Club (41 Willcocks Street).

This high-level, half-day symposium will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, researchers, and members of the diplomatic community to take stock of progress since Canada's association to Horizon Europe, to celebrate the successes and to reflect on ways of further improvement. The event will showcase the privileged role of the Canada-European Union strategic partnership in research and innovation based on shared values as well as its growing significance in addressing common challenges and serving the public good with an increasingly interconnected world.

"Science is a universal language through which we aim to keep dialogue open with nations around the world, while promoting the core values and principles that the European Union and Canada stand for: multilateralism, free and fair trade, open societies, the rule of law, and respect for human rights," says the Ambassador of the European Union to Canada, Geneviève Tuts. "Horizon Europe is the European Union's most powerful tool of science diplomacy."

The event will feature three engaging panel discussions with distinguished panelists and speakers:

Advancing EU–Canada Research and Innovation: Focus on Horizon Europe – A deep dive into Horizon Europe's priorities, lessons from participation, and new opportunities for Canadian institutions.

– A deep dive into Horizon Europe's priorities, lessons from participation, and new opportunities for Canadian institutions. Building Global Scientific Leadership: Youth Engagement through Horizon Europe – Exploring how international frameworks like Horizon Europe empower early-career researchers and foster the next generation of scientific leaders.

– Exploring how international frameworks like Horizon Europe empower early-career researchers and foster the next generation of scientific leaders. Closing Dialogue: The Future of Science Diplomacy between the EU and Canada – A fireside chat with senior voices reflecting on current strengths and future priorities for science diplomacy in the transatlantic context.

"Canada's partnership with the European Union through Horizon Europe demonstrates how aligning expertise, resources, and talent across borders can generate solutions to shared challenges", says Mehrdad Hariri, CEO and President of the Canadian Science Policy Centre.

Featured Panelists and Speakers:

H.E. Genéviève Tuts – the Ambassador of the European Union to Canada,

– the Ambassador of the European Union to Canada, Nipun Vats – Assistant Deputy Minister, Science and Research Sector, Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

– Assistant Deputy Minister, Science and Research Sector, Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Carole-Mancel Blanchard – Head of Unit International Cooperation Europe and Americas, European Commission

– Head of Unit International Cooperation Europe and Americas, European Commission Mehrdad Hariri – Founder, President, and CEO, Canadian Science Policy Centre (CSPC)

– Founder, President, and CEO, Canadian Science Policy Centre (CSPC) Steven Liss – Vice-President, Research and Innovation, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)

– Vice-President, Research and Innovation, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Ted Hewitt – President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

– President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Gabrielle Berard – Director of Public Affairs, Novo Nordisk Canada

– Director of Public Affairs, Novo Nordisk Canada Costas Kapsouropoulos – Digital and Science Counsellor, Delegation of the European Union to Canada

– Digital and Science Counsellor, Delegation of the European Union to Canada Maria Pawlowska – Research Management and Science Policy Expert - focus on EU-Canada collaboration and open science, Visnea Inc.

– Research Management and Science Policy Expert - focus on EU-Canada collaboration and open science, Visnea Inc. Paul Kushner – Professor and Chair, Department of Physics, University of Toronto

– Professor and Chair, Department of Physics, University of Toronto Claudia Gordijo – Director of Research Partnerships, Structural Genomics Consortium (SGC), University of Toronto

– Director of Research Partnerships, Structural Genomics Consortium (SGC), University of Toronto Robert Asselin – CEO, U15 Canada

– CEO, U15 Canada Janet Rossant – President and Scientific Director, The Gairdner Foundation

About Horizon Europe:

Launched in 2021, Horizon Europe is the European Union's key funding programme for transnational research and innovation. With a budget of €93.5 billion or CAD $151.56 billion (2021-2027), the programme funds crucial research and innovation in critical areas including health, aerospace, energy, bioeconomy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. Since July 2024, Canada became an associated country to Pillar 2 of Horizon Europe, which funds collaborative research projects to tackle global challenges and boost competitiveness.

SOURCE Canadian Science Policy Centre

Media Contact: The event is open to the media. For press inquiries, interview requests, or more information, please contact: Katerina Tzotzi, Programme Lead, Canadian Science Policy Centre, [email protected]