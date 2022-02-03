Science broadcaster and author David Suzuki to receive CJF Tribute Award

The annual CJF Tribute recognizes media luminaries who have made an exceptional journalistic impact on the international stage. Past recipients include André Picard , Dr. Sanjay Gupta , Anna Maria Tremonti , Nobelist Maria Ressa , Jodi Kantor with Megan Twohey , Jake Tapper , Tina Brown with Sir Harold Evans , and Malcolm Gladwell .

Presenting the award is internationally renowned Canadian photographer Ed Burtynsky.

"There are few Canadians as prolific as David Suzuki when it comes to bringing climate news and ecological knowledge to the forefront of public consciousness," says Ed Burtynsky. "Both a champion and a steward of the landscapes I myself hold dear, it is an immense honour to be able to present him with the CJF Tribute at this year's Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards."

Visit the CJF Awards site for details on the June 7 ceremony.

An award-winning geneticist and broadcaster, Suzuki helped launch and host the long-running CBC Radio program Quirks and Quarks in 1975. In 1979, he became the host of CBC television's The Nature of Things, a science documentary series that continues to air new episodes. From 1969 to 2001, Suzuki was a faculty member at the University of British Columbia, receiving numerous awards for his work, including a UNESCO prize for science and a UN Environment Program medal. He was also named Companion of the Order of Canada in 2006.

"Dr. Suzuki is known internationally as a fearless warrior for the environment," says Bob Ezrin, legendary music producer and CJF board member. "His unrivalled skill as a communicator and his brilliant use of media to get this most important message out to the world make him the perfect honouree. No issue is more crucial now than the health of our habitat, and no one has been more effective at focusing our attention on that than David Suzuki."

Matt Galloway host of CBC Radio's The Current will emcee this year's CJF Awards Ceremony.

Other awards to be presented at the ceremony include the:

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

The Landsberg Award;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Fellowships to be recognized include the:

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships Program; and

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

For sponsorship opportunities, see contacts below or visit the CJF Awards page.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics, and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training, and research.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact: Josh Gurfinkel, Director of Operations, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]