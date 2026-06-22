Science&Humans and Quikcard Launch National Hormone Health Benefit

Coverage expands access to clinician-led care for hormone and metabolic health across life stages for plan members nationwide.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Science&Humans, Canada's premier digital hormone health platform, has partnered with Quikcard to make its clinician-led care available to plan members across Canada. Coverage begins today.

The agreement reflects a growing shift among Canadian benefits providers toward more flexible, member-directed healthcare, as demand rises for solutions that address not only acute conditions, but the ongoing factors that shape daily wellness and long-term health outcomes.

A growing gap in modern healthcare

Hormone health plays a critical role in how individuals function day to day--impacting energy, mood, sleep, metabolism, and cognitive performance. Yet despite its broad impact, access to specialized, continuous care remains limited.

Across Canada, millions of individuals experience symptoms linked to hormonal imbalance, often without clear diagnosis or consistent treatment:

Approximately 1 in 3 adults report symptoms affecting energy, sleep, mood, or metabolic health

More than 75% of menopausal women experience disruptive symptoms

Rates of metabolic conditions, including insulin resistance, continue to rise across working-age populations

Hormone-related conditions are frequently managed through fragmented care models, with limited continuity or long-term support

Hormone-related conditions do not occur in isolation--they evolve across life stages. From reproductive health concerns in early adulthood to metabolic changes, menopause, and age-related hormone decline, these shifts require a more connected, longitudinal approach to care.

The Science&Humans model is designed around this continuum--supporting individuals not at a single point in time, but across their full health journey.

Expanding access through modern benefits

The Science&Humans program combines lab diagnostics, virtual consultations with clinicians, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing follow-up. Delivered through a digital-first model, it enables members to access specialized care more quickly and consistently, while integrating with their broader healthcare ecosystem.

By introducing this offering, Quikcard is expanding access to care that supports both daily performance and long-term healthspan, while giving members greater flexibility in how they engage with their health benefits.

"Access to continuous, personalized care is becoming essential as more individuals seek support for hormone and metabolic health," said Aftab Pashaw, co-founder and CEO of Science&Humans. "Through our partnership with Quikcard, we're making it easier for members to access care that addresses root causes and supports their health over time--not just in isolated moments."

"At Quikcard, we are focused on evolving our benefits offering to better reflect the real, everyday health needs of our members," said Chris Biddeson, Director, Business Development at Quikcard. "Partnering with Science&Humans allows us to provide access to specialized, clinician-led care in an area that is increasingly important to our plan members."

Members can access the Science&Humans program through a streamlined digital experience, beginning with an online health assessment and lab testing, followed by a one-on-one consultation with a licensed practitioner. From there, members receive a personalized care plan, including treatment and prescription support where appropriate, with ongoing follow-up to ensure care evolves with their needs over time.

This agreement represents part of a broader evolution in the Canadian benefits landscape, as providers introduce more personalized, preventative solutions that move beyond traditional, one-size-fits-all coverage models.

About Science&Humans

Science&Humans is the leading hormone health platform in Canada. The company uses an integrative approach combining clinical expertise, technology, and data to restore daily wellness and support long-term health for individuals experiencing symptoms related to hormone imbalance. Its outcomes-driven care model is designed for individuals, employers, and healthcare partners.

About Quikcard

Quikcard is a Canadian provider of group benefits and Health Spending Accounts (HSAs), offering flexible, member-focused solutions that empower individuals to take control of their healthcare. The company partners with employers and advisors to deliver modern benefits programs that support evolving health and wellness needs.

SOURCE Science&Humans

Media Contact: energiPR, Olivia Simmonds, [email protected]