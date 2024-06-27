School in Peepeekisis Cree Nation receives federal support for green building upgrades

PEEPEEKISIS CREE NATION, SK, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Peepeekisis Pesakastew School is getting green retrofits after an investment of more than $2.5 million from the federal government.

The upgrades include replacing light fixtures, windows, and skylights. The school will also install photovoltaic panels, which have the ability to convert thermal energy into electricity. These upgrades will make the building more energy efficient while reducing its environmental impact. They will also allow the school to serve as a safe shelter for the community during power outages.

Quotes

"Reliable infrastructure in local buildings is key to building stronger and more resilient communities. These improvements to the Pesakastew School will foster learning, culture, and the empowerment of the Peepeekisis Cree Nation community while better protecting our environment. The federal government will continue working with partners to create safe and sustainable spaces for community members."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Human activities have been the main driver of climate change for years, increasing our knowledge of ways to hold our community accountable to the environment has never been as important as it is now. Applying this green project to our school will teach our younger generations that we all have to share the responsibility of taking care of Mother Earth."

Principal David Still, Peepeekisis Pesakastew School, Peepeekisis Cree Nation

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $2,518,291 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 37.8% and greenhouse gas emissions by 140 tonnes annually.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution and reducing costs..

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program initially provided $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan , the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; David Still, Principal, Peepeekisis Pesakastew School, 306-334-3100, [email protected]