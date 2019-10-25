Scholle IPN Announces Appointment of Ross Bushnell as New President and CEO

Mr. Bushnell has 15 years of experience leading global packaging businesses as diverse as Silgan, Mondi and Sonoco Products. Throughout his career, he has helped companies streamline and optimize their go-to-market strategies; aligned commercial and operational groups around common customer goals; and driven business development and commercial resources toward markets with high-growth potential.

"Scholle IPN's proven success in delivering turnkey packaging solutions including film, fitments, and equipment to customers makes us unique within the packaging industry. I am incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing team," said Mr. Bushnell. "The needs of our customers have changed dramatically. With over 70 years of continuous innovation of our products and offerings, Scholle IPN has established a true leadership position in a marketplace increasingly focused on sustainable packaging solutions. I believe that inherent capability will ensure long-term success for the business and I am proud to take part in the future leadership of Scholle IPN."

Scholle IPN is a global leader in flexible packaging solutions for bag-in-box, pouches, components, fitments, connectors, and filling equipment. With a vertically-integrated manufacturing footprint that stretches across five continents, Scholle IPN is able to quickly design, manufacture, and deliver better packaging solutions to customers who provide over one-hundred billion servings of food and beverage each year safely, naturally, economically, and sustainably to their consumers. www.scholleipn.com

