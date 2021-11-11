Schneider Electric Wins 'Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability and Efficiency' at The DCS Awards 2021

Schneider Electric and partner, Elite Partners Advanced Power Technology, also secured a second, special project award for the 'Sustainability in the Data Centre' Project of the Year' category during the event. Together the companies delivered a modernisation project for Newcastle City Council, using energy efficient technologies to reduce its carbon footprint as part of a wider digital transformation initiative.

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability and Efficiency

Sustainability and efficiency have long been at the core of Schneider Electric's purpose. The company has a demonstrable track record in helping customers to reduce the environmental impact of their mission-critical infrastructure with sustainable, Green Premium™ technologies, innovative design and build strategies, and through its energy and sustainability services (ESS) division.

Its industry-leading portfolio of hardware and software solutions, which include its EcoStruxure IT data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) platform, helps operators to gain greater visibility into the critical IT environment, and take steps to reduce both energy use and carbon emissions. Furthermore, its sustainable backup power solutions, including its Galaxy range of ultra-energy efficient Lithium-ion uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), its SF6-free switchgear, and its microgrid technologies, enable operators to meet demands for sustainability and resilience, offering energy storage capabilities and the ability to integrate on-site renewables, such as wind and solar, with the grid.

In recent years the company has also devised strategies to help operators think outside of the confines of traditional data centre designs and reduce scope-3 emissions within the supply chain. In 2020 Schneider Electric announced it was accelerating its corporate sustainability commitments, promising to help customers save/ avoid 800M tonnes of carbon emissions by 2025. To-date it has helped them reduce CO 2 emissions by 319 million tonnes.

"With COP26 taking place this week, there has never been a more important time for our industry to commit to Net Zero," said Marc Garner, Vice President, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric UK&I. "By combining innovative designs with sustainable technologies and integrating with both renewables and the grid, our sector can play a crucial role in the quest to address the climate emergency. We're delighted to receive this award for our contribution to sustainability and efficiency."

Sustainability in the Data Centre Project of the Year

In collaboration with its Elite Partner Advanced Power Technology (APT), Schneider Electric also received a second, special award for 'Sustainability in the Data Centre' Project of the Year'. Together the companies delivered a data centre digital transformation project for Newcastle City Council, which would support its new e-government strategy in delivering services to the 300,000 citizens and businesses within its constituency.

The project included the modernisation of existing data centre capacity, upgrades to its physical infrastructure including new UPS, racks, enclosures and containment, and the deployment of EcoStruxure IT management software to increase visibility into the operating environment. Together the new system improves the Councils ability to ensure service continuity, reduces energy consumption and enables its power and cooling systems to be operated with optimum energy efficiency.

About EcoStruxure™



EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Follow us on:

https://www.twitter.com/SchneiderNA

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectricUS/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

http://blog.se.com/

Hashtags: #Datacentre #DCSAwards #Sustainability

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations - Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Phone: +1 647 245 7741, Email: [email protected]