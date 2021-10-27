Schneider Electric's third-quarter sustainability progress focuses on urgent climate action and meeting 2021 full year commitments

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, published today the detail of third-quarter progress on its 2021-2025 sustainability impact targets. Named as the world's most sustainable corporation 2021 by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, Schneider Electric had announced the acceleration of its sustainability strategy in January 2021, aligned to ongoing commitments to climate, resources, trust, equal opportunities, generations, and local communities.

Schneider Electric continues to engage in positive climate action with the broader business ecosystem by expanding its global sustainability consulting business, and helping organizations make meaningful decarbonization progress. Most recently, Schneider extended its climate strategy partnerships with Velux, Alfa Laval and DuPont. In addition, the ambitious Zero Carbon Project proceeds to sustainably transform Schneider's top 1,000 suppliers by halving their CO 2 emissions by 2025.

"We know that addressing climate change is the defining issue of our generation, and that businesses play a key role – but we also know that we must go faster if we are to avoid the worst impacts of warming this century," said Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer for Schneider Electric. "By combining our own experience in sustainability with our market-leading services in decarbonization and energy strategy and action, we can escalate the transition to a cleaner, greener future."

This progress comes against the backdrop of the recent publication of the Sixth Assessment Report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projecting 1.5°C of global warming above pre-industrial levels by 2028-35 ─ roughly a decade earlier than it had previously warned. This has intensified global attention in the run-up to the United Nations conferences on biodiversity (COP15) and climate (COP26) in Kunming (China) from October 12 to 15 and in Glasgow (United Kingdom) from October 31 to November 12, respectively.

The 2030 imperative: A race against time research report produced by the Schneider Electric Research Institute also reiterates the urgent need to reduce emissions by rapidly decarbonizing buildings, transport, and industry with smart, green electricity and next-generation automation. Schneider Electric's proven digital technologies to help address climate change and biodiversity loss have been showcased on the World Economic Forum's Net Zero Carbon Cities Toolbox and the Global Footprint Network's 100 Days of Possibility online platforms. Example solutions and case studies include Schneider Electric's 26,000 square meter smart office park Intencity in Grenoble (France), which is home to 5,000 employees, yet only consumes 37-kilowatt hours per square meter each year — nearly 10 times less energy than the average European building, thanks to rooftop solar panels, onsite wind turbines and technology to share and coordinate energy with a neighboring community microgrid.

Schneider has continued to deliver on its 2021-2025 Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program including its long-term commitment to harness the power of all generations, by fostering learning, upskilling, and the development of each generation while paving the way for the next. Schneider has now trained over 300,000 young people in energy management, including recent engagement the Underprivileged Children's Educational Programs in Bangladesh.

The SSI results rounded off the third-quarter with a total score of 3.65/10, still on track to reach the full-year target set at 3.75/10.

