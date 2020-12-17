Schneider Electric's Acti9 Active named CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees

Acti9 Active, part of its new Wiser Energy Center ecosystem for homes launching at CES, has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

Acti9 Active empowers homeowners to prevent electrical mishaps and power disruption

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is delighted to announce that the Acti9 Active, part of its new Wiser Energy Center ecosystem for homes launching at CES, has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree. The Acti9 Active reinforces Schneider's commitment towards making homes resilient by changing safety from a reactive to a fully pro-active process.

Until now, traditional electrical safety measures have been passive. Existing circuit-breakers detect faults and stop electricity flow once the issue has occurred. The Acti9 Active creates safer homes by proactively monitoring and alerting residents to electrical faults, including the risk of fire, electrical shocks, equipment damage and frequent electrical surges, facilitated by its inbuilt native connectivity.

With the wide range of protection and connectivity features, Acti9 Active is a disruptive product suitable for homes as well as any small, medium-sized and large buildings, safeguarding against electrical overload, over-voltage, short-circuit, leakage-current, and arc faults.

In the same way, we can use a connected watch to check our heart rate and other health indicators, Acti9 Active lets us monitor the electrical health of homes (or buildings) and alerts us before any potential issue. The ability to pre-empt issues based on historical data and trends gives homeowners and building owners time to put plans in place to rectify these before any harm is done.

With the pre-alarms, reminders and clear diagnostics, there's no longer a need to rely solely on physically checking the panel for any health problem or power disruption.

System features

The Acti9 Active is a significant part of new Wiser Energy Center system because of its incredible safety features as well as inbuilt connectivity that enables seamless integration with the full Wiser ecosystem, giving home and building owners confidence that their house can be kept safe.

Acti9 Active is a 36mm compact din rail device which connects wirelessly to the gateway, making it easy to install and commission. Notifications and reminders are visible through Wiser Ecosystem for homes (or power monitoring software in buildings), eliminating the need for any dedicated monitoring interfaces too. The device needs absolutely no add-on for connectivity and can be used in new or retrofitted buildings, enabling active safety.

"With growing digital and electrical habits, homes are seeing more electrical devices installed, generating higher electrical loads than ever before. It makes it even more important to be alert and prepared for potential faults and hazards to keep your home safe and sound. With Acti9 Active and the new Wiser Energy Center, we empower homeowners to anticipate and proactively mitigate electrical safety issues, ensuring the physical safety and peace of mind that any resident would expect to experience in the comfort of their own home" said Manish Pant, Executive Vice-President, Home and Distribution Division, Schneider Electric.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, will be going all digital for the first time ever from January 11 – 14, 2021. Tune in to Schneider Electric's virtual showcase by signing up here: https://www.se.com/ww/en/about-us/events/ces.jsp

Product Availability

The Acti9 Active will be available for orders Q1 2021

About CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

www.ces.tech

