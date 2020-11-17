Schneider Electric invests in ETAP Automation Inc. ("ETAP") to spearhead smart and green electrification

Schneider Electric takes a controlling stake in ETAP

Combined digital offering will:

Streamline increasingly complex mission-critical power systems



Accelerate and improve integration of renewables, microgrids, fuel cells and battery storage technologies to the power grid



Pave the way for green data centers, resilient power grids, decarbonized transport and energy generation



Reduce electricity grid CapEx by up to 20 per cent through improved design and performance

ETAP will continue to operate as an independent software vendor and deliver value as manufacturer agnostic

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces it has acquired a controlling stake in ETAP Automation Inc. ("ETAP"), the leading software platform for electrical power systems modeling and simulation. Trusted by 10,000+ design and engineering firms globally, ETAP models, simulates, control, and optimizes customer electricity power systems based on their digital twin equivalents.

Subject to normal regulatory and legal approvals, the ETAP investment completes Schneider's existing software portfolio for electricity power systems. Its technology will be integrated in Schneider's unique cloud-based technology platform for the design and operation of mission-critical power systems using vendor-agnostic software-driven modelling, design, real-time predictive simulation and operation solutions. This will help deliver end-to-end lifecycle digitalization and bring enhanced efficiency, sustainability and resiliency to mission-critical, power and grid applications.

Increased digitalization will be a key enabler of the energy transition. The joint offering will pave the way for green data centers and resilient power grids, enabling better integration of renewables, microgrids, fuel cells and battery storage technology. Moreover, global customers and partners across critical process and hybrid industries, power plants and grids, data centers, railways and airports will benefit from enhanced modelling, design and predictive maintenance capabilities.

A more efficient and low carbon future starts with smart design

By 2040, the world of electricity will be profoundly different: the share of electricity in everything we do will double, reaching at least 40 per cent of final energy consumption; and six times more electricity will be generated from solar and wind (Source: IEA). However, today's electrical distribution systems suffer from high levels of inefficiency due to low adoption of digital technologies.

A more efficient, low carbon infrastructure cannot exist without smarter design. Studies show that rework caused by design errors accounts for up to 20 percent increase in total Capital Expenditure (CapEx). The combined solution will help improve power system performance from modeling, to design, to operations to drive improved grid asset performance.

Schneider Electric is enhancing its core by driving end-to-end lifecycle digitization in its end markets

By digitally streamlining complex mission-critical systems, the joint Schneider Electric and ETAP offering will:

Maximize the power system production process through standardized vendor-agnostic and application-specific design templates, digital twin-enabled data models and product libraries

Protect operational staff and equipment from arc flash, overvoltages and overheating

Improve system uptime, anticipate failures and protect critical loads

Improve real-time awareness of new energy resources, including Solar PV, fuel cells and battery storage

Optimize operational performance with preventative and predictive maintenance

The integration of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Power Design platform and ETAP's electrical software design solutions will extend their reach across multi-vendor operating platforms to millions of connected assets across energy-intensive and mission critical power systems applications. This will help to future-proof and digitize critical infrastructure, create more sustainable data centers, further decarbonize energy production and transportation.

While continue to operate as an independent software vendor and deliver value as manufacturer agnostic, ETAP's solutions will strengthen Schneider Electric's position as a major player in electrical design, by offering customers unique software capabilities to model, simulate and operate utilities and energy intensive systems as designed, and further enhance Schneider Electric's digital twin capabilities in Power, Grid and mission-critical sectors, following the Group's recent strategic investment in IGE+XAO and Alpi.

Today's strategic transaction is in line with Schneider Electric's vision to grow its suite of best in class, end-to-end software and its commitment to helping customers on their digital transformation journey to drive sustainability, efficiency and resiliency across the lifecycle from CapEx to OpEx.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO Schneider Electric, said : "We are delighted to welcome the ETAP team on board. We share a passion for the digitization of electrical design and the streamlining of every stage in the electrical installation life cycle, from design and build, to operate and maintain. Both of our companies are preparing for a world that will be smart and green, by becoming increasingly digital and electric. By joining forces with ETAP, we are entering a new chapter of advanced electrical distribution, with more digitization on a global scale, and new tools to empower our customers and partners to make informed decisions and reach new levels of efficiency.''

Dr. Farrokh Shokooh, Founder and CEO at ETAP, commented: "We are energized with the synergies that will bring together technologies and expertise of ETAP and Schneider Electric. Now we will be even better positioned to offer intelligent electrical digital twin platform with model-driven solutions to support our customers in accelerating productivity and increase efficiency in planning, automation, operation, optimization, and management of power systems across many industries."

Frederic Godemel, Executive Vice-President, Power Systems and Services at Schneider Electric, added: "To facilitate the revolution of the power systems network towards a carbon neutral world, digital capabilities at the conception and operation of the grid are key to efficiency. We need to decentralize power generation and supply to accommodate more renewable energy sources, fuel cell and battery storage technologies. However, with greater grid complexity comes greater grid instability. Resilient grid infrastructure must be software-defined and enable the integration of best-of-breed, vendor-neutral technologies. We are committed to driving forward the green energy revolution through innovative, cutting edge technology solutions."

