Schneider Electric included in the Top 50 for World's Most Attractive Employers

Schneider Electric recognized by Universum in its ranking for Top 50 employers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is recognized by students worldwide as one of the World's Most Attractive Employers ranking 48th in Engineering and IT by Universum . This year's results were announced in partnership with Business Insider and other prominent media around the world.

Desirable employer for Engineering and IT students

Over 235,000 respondents from the Universum Talent Surveys have ranked the companies they find most desirable to work for. Business and engineering students in the world's 12 largest economies have evaluated employers based on 40 characteristics, revealing what they consider most important regarding their employment decisions.

In many markets Schneider Electric has shown improvements in their rankings from the 2019 list. This year, Turkey (#41), Singapore (#42), China (#44), Russia (#44), and Spain (#46) were among our top ranked countries in 2020.

"We're really proud to be named in the top 50 again," said Tina Mylon, SVP Talent and Diversity. ''I'd like to thank all our Employer Branding and University Relations teams across the globe who have put a renewed focus on how we appeal as company to students, especially during 2020 which required us to pivot to 100 per cent digital through the pandemic. This gives us a great platform to build on in 2021 as we continue to look for ways to attract and diversify our future talent."

At Schneider Electric we are committed to providing students with the opportunity to learn about our Industry and explore future career paths. There are many ways that students can connect with us as we find new ways of working to be more digital, including our Global Virtual Student Experience & Global Schneider Go Green student competition , full-time job opportunities & early career development programs such as our virtual/in-person internships, graduate programs and apprenticeships.

