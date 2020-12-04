Extends Galaxy VS from 20 kW to 150 kW (480V) and 10-75 kW (208V)

New N+1 configuration increases system availability by up to 10 times

Save 60 per cent on your UPS electricity using the UL Class 1 ECOnversion TM mode

mode EcoStruxure™ connected simplifies management and servicing

Ideal for critical infrastructure and edge applications where availability and remote management and monitoring is essential

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, yesterday announced that Galaxy VS 3-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for external batteries now extends from 20-150 kW (480V) and 10-75 kW (208V). With the expanded power range, Galaxy VS—a highly efficient, modular, easy-to-deploy 3-phase UPS—now offers protection to a broader range of critical infrastructure and edge applications.

Schneider Electric Extends Galaxy VS 3-Phase UPS in NAM to 150 kW and introduces new redundancy option for increased availability (CNW Group/Schneider Electric Canada Inc.)

New options include N+1 internal redundancy, an IP52/NEMA12 kit for reinforced protection, and TAA (Trade Agreements Act) compliant models. By using the N+1 models, in which one extra power module is used for redundancy, customers ensure the load remains protected even in case of an inoperable power module. This multiplies by 10 the system's availability with no extra footprint.

Galaxy VS is EcoStruxure connected to give you peace of mind anytime, anywhere. It addresses the unique requirements of edge computing and data centers where space and access are at a premium. Up to 99 per cent efficient and with optional Lithium-ion batteries, doubling battery life, the Galaxy VS total cost of ownership (TCO) is unmatched in the industry.

"With the growing demand for higher levels of power, efficiency, and redundancy, the Galaxy VS and its expanded power range better meet customer requirements for critical infrastructure and edge applications," said Mustafa Demirkol, Global VP, 3-Phase UPS Offer Management & Marketing, Schneider Electric. "Galaxy VS's compact, fault tolerant, and modular design allows it to deploy faster and provide redundancy in a smaller space than traditional UPSs, saving users time, energy, and money."

Galaxy VS benefits include:

Cost savings: Provides up to 99 per cent efficiency, saves over 60 per cent of the UPS electricity consumption, and keeps the load fully protected when operated in patented ECOnversion mode. By using ECOnversion, customers recover their UPS investment within two to three years through energy savings (model dependent).

Provides up to 99 per cent efficiency, saves over 60 per cent of the UPS electricity consumption, and keeps the load fully protected when operated in patented ECOnversion mode. By using ECOnversion, customers recover their UPS investment within two to three years through energy savings (model dependent). Footprint savings: Compact design provides high-density technology especially suited to confined spaces with full front access for easy and fast connection and services.

Compact design provides high-density technology especially suited to confined spaces with full front access for easy and fast connection and services. Longer life energy storage: Lithium-ion battery technology options restore backup time quickly, protect your load even during repeated power interruptions, and provide longer life than traditional battery solutions.

Lithium-ion battery technology options restore backup time quickly, protect your load even during repeated power interruptions, and provide longer life than traditional battery solutions. Increased uptime and simplified maintenance: Critical system components are built as modules with a fault-tolerant design. This provides internal redundancy at reduced load levels and a shorter mean time to repair.

Critical system components are built as modules with a fault-tolerant design. This provides internal redundancy at reduced load levels and a shorter mean time to repair. EcoStruxure connected:

Makes it easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24x7 expert service bureau. Site managers or technical personnel can remotely monitor their Galaxy VS system status anytime, anywhere with the smartphone app.



Enables easy monitoring and management with EcoStruxure IT's cloud-based software suite when you buy the optional network card. For more information, visit https://ecostruxureit.com/what-is-ecostruxure-it/ and try EcoStruxure IT Expert monitoring solution for free for 30 days.

This Galaxy VS expansion with new 60 and 75 kW (208V) and 120 and 150 kW (480V) UPSs for external batteries is now available in the US, Central America, and Canada through Schneider Electric and its partners. All Galaxy VS UPSs are available with Start-up service included to guaranteed optimize system performance, quality, and safety.

Visit the Galaxy VS Web page for more information on the full range of Galaxy VS offers with and without external batteries.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge computing control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

www.se.com

