Schneider Electric Brazil opens its first Smart Distribution Center for South America

Located in Cajamar (SP), the site will serve as a digitization model supporting the development of the national Industry 4.0 agenda

Customers, partners and educational institutions are invited to visit the Smart Distribution Center to see and understand how they, too, can implement successful digital transformation initiatives

The center includes Schneider Electric's iconic Innovation Hub experience that showcases the EcoStruxureTM architecture and platform

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today inaugurated the digital transformation of its Smart Distribution Center in Cajamar (São Paulo). With operations targeted at sectors such as industry, electricity, smart cities and IT, among others, the site, which has been operating since 2011, also includes Schneider Electric's iconic Innovation Hub experience. Together, the Smart Distribution Center and the Innovation Hub act as a model for industrial digitization, supporting the development of Brazil's national Industry 4.0 agenda.

This is Schneider Electric's third Smart Distribution Center launch in 2019, following inaugurations in Australia and China. Smart Distribution Centers are core to the company's Tailored Sustainable Connected 4.0 supply chain digital transformation, where Schneider Electric leverages digitization –through its EcoStruxure platform and architecture – across its supply chain operations to deliver end-to-end integration and visibility to enhance performance.

Covering an area of approximately 21,000 square meters, the Cajamar Smart Distribution Center makes 350 daily deliveries and 8,000 daily sales orders lines nationwide, serving about 3,500 of Schneider Electric's Brazilian customers, meeting demands from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, as well as Mexico. The center is now open for customers, partners and educational institutions to experience and learn about the company's most innovative technologies delivered through its IoT-enabled, open, interoperable architecture, EcoStruxure.

"The Cajamar region is a strategic industrial hub for Schneider Electric's operations, which is one reason why we chose to host the Smart Distribution Center and Innovation Hub in this location," said Marcos Matias, President, Schneider Electric Brazil. "Bringing the reality of digital transformation to our distribution center in Cajamar is expected to increase the end-to-end efficiency of our operations significantly – it will not only reduce delivery time to customers, but also optimize supply chain operations by reducing equipment downtime and reducing overall power consumption."

Leading by example: reaping the benefits of smart operations solutions

By digitizing the Cajamar Smart Distribution Center with EcoStruxure technologies, Schneider Electric will achieve increased efficiency across all layers of its operations, with the following key benefits:

Agile management and process efficiency – driving better and faster team decisions to improve customer service and satisfaction

Asset performance management – predictive analytics for reduced downtime and longer-term efficient operations

Operator empowerment – real-time access to assets, data and innovative technology, such as EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor, which enables greater process maintenance efficiency and significant improvements in operational security

Energy efficiency and reliability – reduced energy consumption using real-time information provided by EcoStruxure Resource Advisor and EcoStruxure Facility Expert to achieve potential savings of up to 30% in energy consumption

Some of the EcoStruxure solutions implemented at Cajamar's Smart Distribution Center include:

EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor – augmented reality application for instant diagnosis and contactless maintenance

PowerTag – wireless power sensors that connect to circuit breakers and provide real-time electrical charge data, as well as email alerts on potential issues

EcoStruxure Power Advisor – through cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other technologies, this offer improves the efficiency of operations and maintenance, and ensures the safety and reliability of power distribution systems

EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert – to monitor and analyze the performance of power systems by periodically consulting power meters for real-time data

Altivar Process ATV930 – a new service-oriented frequency converter that, through power, asset and process management, meets most process control requirements, improves equipment efficiency, and reduces operating costs

EcoStruxure Machine Advisor – a cloud-based predictive maintenance service platform that tracks machines in operation, monitors their performance, and corrects irregularities to extend equipment life

Innovation Hub experience: EcoStruxure in action

The Cajamar Smart Distribution Center also houses Schneider Electric's iconic Innovation Hub experience, which will function as a showroom open to customers, partners and educational institutions, which can leverage the space for skills and talent development. The Innovation Hub is equipped with technologies and solutions for the real-time monitoring of electricity consumption, cameras, lighting and shutter automation, water consumption management, operational control information and more. Some of the Innovation Hub's highlights include:

Control center – a six-screen control center for monitoring operations in real time through the EcoStruxure solutions implemented onsite

Product showroom – a Schneider Electric product showroom where customers and partners can simulate the functionality of a variety of solutions in the EcoStruxure architectures for Plants, Buildings, Machines and Power, including the low voltage intelligent circuit breaker, MasterPact MTZ

The View – a 75' touchscreen through which visitors can learn about the diverse applications of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure solutions and understand how the customers are achieving successful digital transformations

