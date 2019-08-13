Schneider Electric announces new web address and the latest features

se.com/ca is easier to write and to remember

New features and functionalities added to the website to offer the best experience to Schneider Electric customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - To simplify website access and improve user experience on digital channels, Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has updated its web domain from www.schneider-electric.ca to www.se.com/ca. Easier to write and to remember, the new web address ensures quicker access to Schneider Electric online platforms.

This is not a change of the brand, simply a change in web address. The brand, name, logo and other company information remain the same: Schneider Electric.

Together with this web address change, the Schneider Electric website brings new features, improved functionality and enriched content to help customers find information easier, understand our products and solutions and make well-informed decisions according to their needs. The new features include:

Chat with a representative – Customer Care Representatives are available during business hours to help with answers about technical support relating to our products.

– Customer Care Representatives are available during business hours to help with answers about technical support relating to our products. Product details page – Now you can find all the information in one place and the most popular documentation is one click away: product features, related software, 15 different formats of CAD files, high resolution images, "How to" videos, and frequently asked technical questions.

– Now you can find all the information in one place and the most popular documentation is one click away: product features, related software, 15 different formats of CAD files, high resolution images, "How to" videos, and frequently asked technical questions. Product documentation – Over 150,000 technical documents in 40 languages along with our software accessible through a new powerful search engine.

– Over 150,000 technical documents in 40 languages along with our software accessible through a new powerful search engine. Product selectors – If you are not sure which product is right for you answer a few questions and get full configurations with all the accessories required.

– If you are not sure which product is right for you answer a few questions and get full configurations with all the accessories required. Accessories for products – Simple access to accessories and spare parts for our top offers. You can now find the related product offers for easy browsing to create a complete solution.

"We are excited to present our new web domain – se.com/ca – and our latest web features to our customers, clients, partners, media and visitors who are looking to understand Schneider Electric's products and solutions," said Vrej Sarkhanian, Senior Manager Digital Experience, North America Operations at Schneider Electric. "Our aim is to reduce complexity and improve usability and we are committed to creating the best experience for our customers and website visitors as possible".

Come visit Schneider Electric on the Web at se.com/ca!

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.se.com

For further information: Media Relations, Schneider Electric, Rachel Lehman, 1 (416) 849-8915, rachel.lehman@edelman.com

