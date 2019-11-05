Schneider Electric Announces Galaxy VS 3-Phase UPS with Internal Smart Battery Modules Delivering Industry-Leading Availability and Efficiency

The new Galaxy VS 10-50 kW with internal smart battery modules improves availability with added battery flexibility and monitoring, redundant battery strings, and self-configuration. It also reduces risks by ensuring that critical loads are always protected with highly predictable runtimes and battery redundancy. It has a compact footprint optimized by integrating batteries in the UPS cabinet, making it ideal for the unique requirements of edge computing and critical infrastructures.

The Galaxy VS with internal smart battery modules is available globally except for Greater China and Japan. Depending on power and run time requirements, two cabinet options are available offering 10-50 kW (400V), 10-25 kW (208V), and 20-50 kW (480V). Start-up service is included to guaranteed optimize system performance, quality, and safety. Galaxy VS was first introduced in April 2019 for external batteries supporting 20-100 kW (400V/480V) and 10-50 kW (208V).

"With its impressive efficiency and internal smart battery modules along with being EcoStruxure Ready, the latest Galaxy VS is an innovative and flexible choice for end-users, distributors, partners, and integrators in diverse environments, especially edge computing and critical infrastructures," said Christopher Thompson, vice president, 3 Phase Line of Business, Schneider Electric. "By integrating smart features like self-configuring and temperature monitoring, this new Galaxy VS is the optimal choice to achieve increased availability without sacrificing performance."

Additional Galaxy VS benefits include:

Footprint savings: Compact design and full front access for servicing makes it ideal for confined spaces.

Compact design and full front access for servicing makes it ideal for confined spaces. Maximum availability thanks to modular architecture: Critical system components built as modules for faster serviceability and fault tolerance.

Critical system components built as modules for faster serviceability and fault tolerance. Cost savings: Provides up to 99% efficiency when operated in Schneider Electric's patented ECOnversion mode, allowing users to recover their initial investment within two to three years through energy savings (model dependent).

Provides up to 99% efficiency when operated in Schneider Electric's patented ECOnversion mode, allowing users to recover their initial investment within two to three years through energy savings (model dependent). Increased uptime and simplified maintenance: Critical system components are built as modules with a fault-tolerant design. This provides internal redundancy at reduced load levels and a shorter mean time to repair.

Critical system components are built as modules with a fault-tolerant design. This provides internal redundancy at reduced load levels and a shorter mean time to repair. EcoStruxure Ready: Makes it easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24x7 expert service bureau using the next generation management software, EcoStruxure IT Expert and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor.

Makes it easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24x7 expert service bureau using the next generation management software, EcoStruxure IT Expert and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor. Green Premium certified, offering sustainable business performance by design.

For more information, visit the Galaxy VS overview page.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

