Schneider Electric Announces Alithya as a Certified Alliance System Integrator for Control Systems in the SI Alliance Program

Schneider Electric's System Integrator Alliance program is a broad network of over 1,000 independent system integrators and solution providers spanning various industries to offer the best service for customers worldwide. The program pairs the specialized knowledge of each independent partner with the best available technological solutions from Schneider Electric.

"Today's automation systems offer huge opportunities to improve efficiency across numerous industries," said Adrien Lemaire, National System Integrator Channel Manager, Schneider Electric. "We believe the best way to seize these opportunities is by collaborating with expert partners like Alithya that can use their knowledge to better serve customers, in this case offering strategic and analytical guidance in enterprise software."

As a leader in strategy and digital transformation, Alithya has developed several specialties, namely as a Software Design Service Provider. As such, Alithya designs control systems, develops software, and provides information technology services. Our expertise spans from the control room to the boardroom – from the design and development of safety systems and control systems to monitoring and HMI/SCADA systems, plant data historians, cyber security and delivering IT solutions, including analytics solutions.

"I would like to welcome Alithya and express my appreciation for the beginning of a long-lasting relationship between both our organizations," said Olivier Cousseau, vice president of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. "This partnership will bring a unique blend of talents and abilities for providing exceptional client services."

In joining Schneider Electric as a Certified Alliance System Integrator, Alithya leverages Schneider Electric's innovative solutions to help customers modernize in areas like Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things, analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"We are very pleased to establish this alliance with Schneider Electric," stated Nigel Fonseca, Senior Vice President, Ontario and Western Canada, Alithya. "Alithya's deep experience with control and information systems combined with Schneider's platform and broad software and hardware offerings allow us to provide best-of-breed solutions for our customers and help accelerate their digital transformation."

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

http://www.se.com/ca

#SchneiderElectric #LifeIsOn

About Alithya

Alithya is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of its customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Cole Hagedorn, Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.schneider-electric.com

