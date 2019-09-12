Schneider Electric and BASF increase visibility into operations with the implementation of EcoStruxure™ Asset Advisor for new electrical substation

New electrical substation benefits from an integrated Schneider Electric EcoStruxure™ Asset Advisor solution that enables more predictable asset performance by measuring and computing more than 100 variables

With 63 assets remotely monitored for analysis, BASF now has visibility into their operations

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, helps BASF, the largest chemical company in the world, increase visibility into operations with the implementation of EcoStruxue Asset Advisor on their new electrical substation in Beaumont, Texas.

The Beaumont plant is part of the BASF agricultural business and now has a digital dashboard and the expert support needed to monitor critical-asset status with 24/7 access to data. Through its partnership with the Schneider Electric Services Bureau, BASF gets customized advice and proactive recommendations to prevent failure and optimize maintenance strategies.

EcoStruxure™ Asset Advisor enables more predictable asset performance, helping BASF to prevent failures, improve plant safety and increase operational efficiency.

EcoStruxure™ Asset Advisor: cloud-based service to move from reactive to proactive maintenance

BASF's electrical distribution equipment provides power to the entire production of Beaumont's plant. Thanks to EcoStruxure Asset Advisor – a condition-based monitoring and predictive analytics service – BASF is now able to monitor the health of its new substation assets through their customer dashboard. More than 100 variables are measured and computed to provide accurate and reliable condition-monitoring. Through its partnership with the Schneider Electric Service Bureau, the customer gets customized advice and proactive recommendations to minimize failure and optimize maintenance strategies.

"EcoStruxure Asset Advisor is helping prevent catastrophic failures. It's getting the right data at the right time. And in the end, data is value." explained Lee Perry, Electrical Design Engineer from BASF.

"We are helping them change the way they operate through continuous monitoring that allows them to see the current health of their critical equipment and determine if there are operational anomalies that need to be addressed." said Alfredo Arriola, segment sales manager for EcoStruxure Asset Advisor in North America. "This is the future of predictive maintenance and an opportunity for BASF to advance beyond preventive maintenance intervals defined by the industry."

The cloud-based service combines a data-driving platform with Schneider Electric expertise in all field services areas. It harnesses the emergence of IoT, along with breakthroughs in connectivity, sensor technology, and predictive analytics. EcoStruxure Asset Advisor evaluates live data from critical connected assets and applies advanced analytics to identify potential threats.

"BASF's focus on data-driven services like EcoStruxure Asset Advisor demonstrates that we are a forward-looking, early adopter, of leveraging IIoT-enabled, data-driven services to gain insight into our critical electrical distribution assets." added Lee Perry. Digitization and asset management improvement is a corporate strategy of the company.

EcoStruxure Asset Advisor is part of Apps, Analytics & Services, portfolio of the Schneider Electric IoT enabled architecture: EcoStruxure Power. EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About BASF

BASF is the largest chemical company in the world. They are involved in a number of products that go into wearable devices, construction materials, mass transportation, footwear. BASF Corporation operates more than 100 production and research and development sites throughout North America.

The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

