Schneider Electric and Alfa Laval Extend Collaboration

The two companies will use near real-time energy consumption data across sites, countries and regions to identify and define energy efficiency projects. The collaboration is part of Alfa Laval's efforts to become carbon neutral across the entire value chain by 2030.

"Accomplishing our carbon neutrality target will require efforts in our entire supply chain and enhanced collaboration with our customers, suppliers and the societies in which we operate," said Mikael Tydén, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations, Alfa Laval. "We have joined the Exponential Roadmap Initiative to support the implementation of energy efficient solutions. Our extended partnership agreement with Schneider Electric is another concrete activity of reaching the 1.5°C scenario set in the Paris Agreement."

The partnership began in 2019 and was designed to digitize Alfa Laval's energy infrastructure. Capturing energy consumption data across the business resulted in identifying energy efficiency projects and initiatives to reduce energy usage and cost across sites, countries, and regions. In this next step, the two companies will develop Alfa Laval's roadmap towards extended use of renewable energy, switching from natural gas to other green alternatives. Alfa Laval has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 across the entire value chain, and this collaboration is an important step towards realizing this ambition.

"The time to take climate action seriously is now, particularly in light of the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report," said Philippe Diez, Partner Sustainability Business Division Europe, Schneider Electric. "We are honored to join forces with Alfa Laval as the company moves beyond strategy and planning – and into implementation in pursuit of carbon neutrality across the value chain."

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations - Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Phone: +1 647 245 7741, Email: [email protected]