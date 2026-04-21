Schlumberger Foundation Celebrates Its 1,000th Faculty for the Future Grant

This year, the program awarded 163 grants to outstanding women from low‑ and middle-income countries pursuing PhD and postdoctoral research in science, engineering, technology, and mathematics (STEM)

KAMPALA, Uganda, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Schlumberger Foundation (www.SchlumbergerFoundation.com) today announced that its flagship Faculty for the Future program has now funded 1,000 fellows worldwide, following the release of its 2026–2027 grant award recipients.

This year, the program awarded 163 grants to outstanding women from low‑ and middle-income countries pursuing PhD and postdoctoral research in science, engineering, technology, and mathematics (STEM). The cohort includes 54 new fellows and 109 renewal grantees, further strengthening a diverse global community of researchers, educators, innovators, and leaders applying scientific knowledge to critical challenges in their home countries.

Since its launch in 2004, the Faculty for the Future program has played a transformative role in strengthening STEM teaching, research, and scientific capacity in countries where these contributions are most needed. Findings from our recent fellowship survey (https://apo-opa.co/4sIff13) showed 83% of fellows working in academia, making significant contributions through research, teaching, and student supervision. The survey results indicate that Faculty for the Future fellows teach more than 185,000 students and supervise nearly 900 graduate students, alongside their research activities.

Their work translates into tangible institutional and societal benefits. For example, In Mozambique, neurologists Dr. Deise Catamo and Dr. Helena Buque (https://apo-opa.co/4sMHgEu), are spearheading a quiet revolution in neurological research and care in Mozambique. Similarly, Dr. Shakardokht Jafari (https://apo-opa.co/4e0pGcC), founder of TRUEinvivo®, has transformed her research into a life‑saving technology that delivers high‑precision dosimetry solutions for radiotherapy.

Faculty for the Future fellows also play a critical role in shaping public policy. Nearly 59% of surveyed fellows report active engagement in policymaking, contributing to national and regional agendas. For example, Dr. Happy Magoha serves as Chairperson of the Technical Committee of Food Scientists of Tanzania, while Dr. Gayatri Indah is a technical expert on earthquakes on Indonesia's National Hazard Map Committee. Similarly, Mekdelawit Deribe and Rania Al‑Zou'bi (https://apo-opa.co/3OBNKbd) have grounded their PhD research in physical modelling to support more equitable and sustainable management of critical river systems in their respective regions.

Additionally, 20% of survey fellows identified as entrepreneurs, launching new ventures that drive innovation, economic growth, and social impact. One notable example is Dr. Sadiyo Siad (https://apo-opa.co/4coAQXj), founder of Hano Academy, Hano Technical University, the Somali STEM Society, and Hano Connect. Through these initiatives, Dr. Sadiyo has played a transformative role in advancing STEM education as well as technical and vocational education and training across Somalia.

"The creation of the Faculty for the Future program twenty years ago was a visionary response to both the need for scientific expertise in under resourced regions and the persistent gender gap in STEM," said Capella Festa, President of the Schlumberger Foundation. "By empowering women researchers to bring distinct perspectives to education, innovation, and leadership, the program demonstrates how diversity strengthens research and drives meaningful, lasting impact."

The Schlumberger Foundation remains committed to expanding the reach and impact of the Faculty for the Future program, grounded in its belief that advancing women in science is essential to achieving equitable and sustainable development worldwide.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Schlumberger Foundation.

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Media Contact:

Joan Busingye

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About the Schlumberger Foundation:

The Schlumberger Foundation is an independent non-profit organization founded by SLB in 1954. Its mission is to advance knowledge and promote excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. The Faculty for the Future program was established to maximize the Foundation's impact by supporting women engineers and scientists from low- and middle-income countries.

For more information about the Faculty for the Future program, visit Schlumberger Foundation (www.SchlumbergerFoundation.com).

SOURCE Schlumberger Foundation