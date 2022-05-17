SCG Process to Offer Corrosion Resistant Non-Metallic Pumps to Steel, Chemical, Mineral Processing, and General Industry Sectors.

Corrosive fluids can result in frequent pump failures, and pose health and safety concerns for facility staff. MUNSCH pumps feature innovative thick-walled plastic casings and durable non-metallic mechanical seals to ensure resistance to chemical corrosion. MUNSCH pumps are in use in a variety of metal-finishing industries, mineral-processing sites, smelting facilities, chemical production and general industrial sites throughout Canada due to their robust construction, energy efficiency, ease of maintenance, and low lifecycle costs.

"MUNSCH is a global leader in the manufacturing of non-metallic pumps, and we are pleased to add their products to our portfolio," said James Davis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SCG Process. "We have built a leading portfolio of OEM pump solutions in Canada, and the addition of MUNSCH products helps ensure that our customers have access to the best products for their fluid processing challenges."

Germany-based MUNSCH has been designing, manufacturing, and servicing non-metallic pumps for more than 55 years and has established a global installation base. A vertically integrated manufacturer with modern facilities and highly automated production capabilities, MUNSCH works closely with end-users to develop tailored pump solutions that set the standard for ease of handling, safety, and efficiency.

For more information on non-metallic pumps, click here.

About SCG Process

SCG Process is Canada's largest one-stop shop for solving municipal and industrial fluid process challenges — with more than 45 years experience. We represent leading OEM brands and provide solutions for new pump applications, obsolete part re-engineering, pump rebuild services, chemical feed, measurement & control, filtration & disinfection, and integrated water treatment packages. To learn more, visit www.scgprocess.com .

SOURCE SCG Process

For further information: Mike Stadnyckyj, SCG Process, [email protected]