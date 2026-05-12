SCANBO® FEATURED IN GOVERNMENT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA'S 2026 LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM MAP

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Scanbo® Technologies Inc. is a point-of-care intelligence platform combining diagnostics, clinical AI, and workflow tools to help clinicians make faster, safer decisions, has been recognized in the Government of British Columbia's official 2026 Life Sciences Ecosystem Map, published by the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation in collaboration with Life Sciences BC and Innovate BC.

Scanbo Device (CNW Group/Scanbo Technologies Inc)

Scanbo® appears twice in the report -- in the Innovation cluster alongside UBC Cedar, SBME Innovates, and the BC Knowledge Development Fund, and in the Medtech companies' roster alongside AbCellera, STEMCELL Technologies, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Acuitas Therapeutics, Clarius Mobile Health, and Kardium.

The ecosystem map provides a comprehensive overview of British Columbia's life sciences landscape, cataloging the province's research institutions, training facilities, government bodies, capital providers, and companies driving innovation across biotech and medtech.

Scanbo's inclusion reflects the company's growing role in BC's health technology infrastructure. Scanbo's Point-of-Care Intelligence Platform -- spanning 30 AI agents across RxShield, Ambient, and the D-series devices -- is engineered to bring clinical-grade decisioning to the edge of care, wherever the patient is.

"Being recognized by the Government of British Columbia as part of the province's core life sciences ecosystem is a meaningful milestone for Scanbo®. It validates the work our team has been doing to build AI-powered point-of-care technology that can serve health systems at scale." -- Ashissh Raichura, CEO & Founder, Scanbo®

View the full 2026 Life Sciences Ecosystem Report: Government of B.C., Canada

About Scanbo

Scanbo® is an AI-powered Point-of-Care Intelligence Platform building 30 AI agents to bring clinical-grade decisioning to the edge of care. Products include RxShield, Ambient, and the D-series diagnostic devices. Scanbo® is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.scanbo.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Scanbo Technologies Inc

Investor Relations Contact: Alexandra Schilt, Crescendo Communications, LLC, Office: (212) 671-1020, Email: [email protected]