Scammers targeting Barrie customers affected by tornado

BARRIE, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra crews were notified of scammers going door-to-door in tornado stricken neighbourhoods posing as an Alectra employee, asking for payment to inspect their home.

This is not Alectra - residents are advised to be cautious and notify local law enforcement if they encounter these fraudsters.

The individual had an Alectra 'door hanger' notice, typically left on customer doors, and was claiming to represent the utility. The individual was seeking cash payment in order to inspect the property to determine whether it was safe.

Alectra is advising all affected customers in Barrie to be aware that this activity is taking place.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scammers, visit alectrautilities.com

