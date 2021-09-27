Scaled Agile Sees Record Growth as it Surpasses One Million Trained in SAFe®, the World's Leading Framework for Business Agility

The number of individuals practicing SAFe has grown exponentially since the Framework launched in 2011. It took seven years to reach half a million trained, but only two years to double that number. SAFe is practiced globally across all industries from government and healthcare to aerospace, automotive, and finance. Over 20,000 enterprises have people trained in SAFe, and since 2017, multiple sources, including Gartner and Digital AI's State of Agile, report SAFe holding a commanding lead over other scaling frameworks.

"Our growth is a testament to just how many enterprises are serious about achieving business agility and accelerating their digital transformation initiatives," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "Every person trained represents a financial investment for the company as well as a long-term commitment to a different way of working. We are deeply grateful to our 500-strong Partner network for their role in achieving this important milestone, and for helping their customers realize the business benefits that are attainable through SAFe."

"Our first SAFe class was with about 15 people in Boulder, Colorado in 2011," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "The idea that this small group has grown to over one million is deeply humbling. We've seen this community deliver some of the world's most life-changing innovations. And we're proud to continue to support them in their day-to-day practice of SAFe as they build the future and bring their extraordinary ideas to life."

