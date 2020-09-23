Scala Announces Latest Release of Flagship Digital Signage Platform Scala Enterprise 12.00

The Release Features Linux and ARM Platform Support and Significantly Enhanced User Interface

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Scala today announced the latest release of its flagship digital signage platform, Scala Enterprise version 12.00, featuring five major component upgrades with full support for Linux media players and more than 185 other key product enhancements. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, provides the tools to create, manage and deploy powerful digital experiences in any environment including retail, quick service restaurants, banking, transportation, gaming, out-of-home media and additional key digital signage markets.

Highlights of Scala Enterprise 12 include:

Linux Playback Engine for both X86 and ARM processors in support of ARM-based devices

Support for the new Scala Designer Cloud, an upcoming advanced web-based composition tool

Updated UI/UX for Content Manager such as new dashboard view for quick status of all digital signage devices

Improved interface for translations across all 17 supported languages

Several key operational improvements for plan generation, inventory building and Python 3 support

A preview of Scala Campaign Manager, an upcoming Scala Enterprise tool which enables digital display ad network monetization

Full support for upcoming new commercial-grade tablets and digital poster-based platforms

"Scala has held a long-term, strong position in delivering digital display messaging. The introduction of Scala Enterprise 12 allows our global clients to extend their delivery of digital experiences to embedded ARM devices such as kiosks, tablets and shelf edge displays. This opens up a wide variety of new opportunities to attract and engage audiences for even deeper, personalized consumer activation," said Joe Sullivan, COO of Scala.

Enterprise 12 is available at Scala.com/updates for customers under current Scala Maintenance.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years' experience, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies to create solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Scala has US-based headquarters near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquarters in the Netherlands, and has offices in 28 countries, clients in over 100 countries and support for 20+ languages in the platform.

