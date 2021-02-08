Say 'Hello' to net2phone Canada: Empowering the Digital Transformation of Canadian Businesses with Unified Cloud Communications

OTTAWA, Canada, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Versature, a leading provider of unified cloud communications solutions to businesses across Canada, today announced that it has rebranded its business as net2phone Canada . The fast-growing Canadian subsidiary of net2phone will continue to provide Canadian firms with innovative cloud communications solutions and outstanding service.

"Our new name aligns perfectly with our mission," said Jonathon Moody, President and COO of net2phone Canada. "We are focused exclusively on providing our Canadian clients with powerful communications and collaborations solutions while leveraging net2phone's global infrastructure and technology development platforms."

net2phone Canada offers businesses across Canada an easy transformation to untethered, unified communications across devices and channels. By leveraging the power of the cloud, net2phone enables intelligent conversations with customers, suppliers, collaborators and employees wherever they are located and using whatever device they prefer.

"We invite companies across the country to kickstart their transformation with net2phone Canada's unified communications platform," added Moody. "It's highly intuitive to use and easy to manage, so that the adoption process goes very smoothly and the benefits are readily apparent to employees and customers."

"The biggest challenge we faced in the shift to work from home was delivering that personal touch you just can't get over email," said Michael Parwicki, CEO of MYCOR Insurance Solutions, a net2phone Canada customer. "So, we decided to ditch our old phones for a new virtual system that wouldn't hold us back. In no time, net2phone Canada had us safely up-and-running with everything we needed for our laptops and mobile phones, enabling our teams to seamlessly transition to untethered communications."

Why Choose net2phone Canada?

Complete Communication Toolkit: Take advantage of international calling to over 40 countries, create a custom experience using the SONAR Client Portal, effortlessly share conference lines with a click, dive deep into insights and analytics to improve decision-making and optimize team performance, or jump into Huddle—the all-new video-conferencing tool for up to 50 people.

Enterprise-Level Integrations: More than just a dial tone! Discover a growing collection of off-the-shelf integrations for industry-leading cloud-based systems, tools, and technologies designed to improve efficiency and optimize workflows across the organization—or use net2phone's open API to develop custom-built solutions.

Data Safety and Security: The privacy and safeguarding of critical business data has never been more important. Remain compliant with security standards, industry-specific laws and global regulations by taking advantage of secure hardware provisioning, geographically redundant data centers and call encryption technology.

Get the Latest Hardware: Never compromise on connection quality with access to top-of-the-line communications hardware from trusted brands including desktop phones, conference units, headsets, cordless devices, and indoor paging and telecom systems.

Start your digital transformation with net2phone Canada Today!

Connect with a product expert to discover why net2phone is the digital communications platform that is changing the way Canadian businesses communicate. Contact net2phone Canada today for a free, personalized walkthrough of the SONAR Client Portal at https://net2phone.ca/demo .

To learn more about all of net2phone Canada's products and features, visit https://net2phone.ca/product-features . For pricing details, visit https://net2phone.ca/plans-pricing.

About net2phone Canada

net2phone Canada is a cloud-based business phone service provider, helping Canadian organizations drive business performance through powerful UCaaS tools. Founded in 2003, net2phone Canada has a growing network of dedicated professionals, both in-house and through its Channel Partner Program, working together to deliver a uniquely reliable technology and service experience.

About net2phone

net2phone's cloud business communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, visit net2phone.com.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further information: Marissa Homère, net2phone Canada, [email protected] OR Denise Darienzo, net2phone, [email protected]