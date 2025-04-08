Say Goodbye to Grease - COLAB's Latest Dry Shampoo Innovation, Supreme Clean delivers maximum oil absorption[1] for light, fresh & fabulous hair

LONDON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The wait is over – global dry shampoo experts, COLAB has just launched its game-changing Supreme Clean dry shampoo formula, designed to deliver an enhanced clean without the cakey, heavy feel that turns so many people off from dry shampoo, with its most oil absorbing dry shampoo ever!!!

Stats suggest that 2 out of 32 people who only use dry shampoo occasionally, say the reason they don't use it more often is because they hate how it feels in their hair. After rigorous research, development and consumer testing, that changes today.

COLAB Supreme Clean is here to fix the biggest issue in the category—giving you our best oil-absorbing power, whilst leaving hair feeling lightweight.

And we've got the receipts: We put COLAB Supreme Clean to the test against the number one dry shampoo brand, and the results are in—people overwhelmingly preferred how it felt in their hair! Just fresh, grease free hair without the cakey, heavy feel!

In fact, when we asked consumers over 80%3 said they would swap their regular dry shampoo to new COLAB Supreme Clean. The 18 months of detailed research and development has certainly paid off.

Why You'll Love It:

Maximum oil absorption : delivering all-day freshness and confidence.

: delivering all-day freshness and confidence. Beautifully fragranced: Smells like freshly washed hair – all day, every day.

Smells like freshly washed hair – all day, every day. Vitamin E Enriched: Nourishes your scalp.

Nourishes your scalp. Weightless Freshness: Super clean hair without the heavy, cakey feel.

Super clean hair without the heavy, cakey feel. Dermatologically Tested: Vegan & cruelty free.

What People Are Saying4:

- "It actually feels like nothing is in my hair – just clean and fresh!"

- "My hair has volume and looks amazing without the weird chalky feel."

- "It smells so good and works instantly. Total game-changer!"

Now available at Walmart, CVS and Meijer

1Compared to COLAB Original.

2Attest Dry Shampoo Survey June 2024

3Independent USA Consumer User Trials 2024

4Bazaarvoice Reviews 2025

About COLAB Dry Shampoo

COLAB is run by a collective of cosmetic scientists & creative haircare innovators. We have over a decade of dry shampoo expertise from our base in Cheltenham, UK. Our mission is to create 'great hair days on demand' for our consumer, who is looking for instant results & convenience.

We believe that beauty should be fun and affordable, whilst never compromising on quality.

As experts in Dry Shampoo, COLAB has long demonstrated its reputation in bringing innovation to the category and meeting the needs of its global consumers, and has built a loyal community on social media, as the most followed Dry Shampoo brand on TikTok with over 440k followers and over 340 million likes on #lovecolab.

COLAB disrupted the category as the first brand ever on the market to create an invisible, 'white-residue free' formula, as well as innovators in overnight formulas with 'COLAB Overnight Renew'.

The core range is backed by dermatological testing and is independently tested on consumer panels. The range is available in over 35,000 points of distribution, across a range of international retailer outlets including Walmart, Target, CVS, Kroger, Feel Unique, Sainsburys, Amazon, Kruidvat, Hebe, Di, Muller, Manor, Olive Young, Woolworths, Chemist Warehouse, and many more.

COLAB was launched in 2014 by SLG Brands, a global beauty brand owner and incubation platform partner who has developed and launched some of the most exciting, vibrant and authentic beauty brands available around the world; consistently demonstrating their capabilities as agile, quick movers to trends, consumer movements and changing technologies.

www.colab-hair.com

Instagram

TikTok - Make Your Day

