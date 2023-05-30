Saw.com Incorporated and NameSilo's NameLot.com Brokerage Platform Announce Merger, Forging a Stronger Future for Domain Brokerage

FLORIDA, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Saw.com, a leading domain brokerage firm, and NameLot.com, a technologically rich domain marketplace, are thrilled to announce their merger, creating a powerhouse partnership. This strategic collaboration brings together the Saw.com Incorporated sales team that has contributed to over a half a billion dollars in domain sales, technology, and knowledge with NameLot's technology stack that provides custom sales landers, payment plan capabilities, and sales CRM tools.

The merger between Saw.com and NameSilo's NameLot.com brokerage platform marks a significant milestone in the domain industry, as the two join forces to drive innovation, growth, and customer success. With a shared vision of delivering exceptional domain brokerage and self-service options, the merger aims to expand market reach, enhance client support, and streamline operations to meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals seeking premium domain assets.

Best known for sales such as: Ai.com, Virtual.com, Bunny.com, Cool.com, Event.com and countless others Saw.com has established itself as a leading force in domain brokerage, renowned for its impeccable track record, exceptional negotiation skills, and extensive network of clients and partners. Their team of seasoned domain brokers has facilitated over a half a billion dollars in transactions while in the industry and has a proven ability to get the job done. Jeffrey Gabriel, CEO of Saw.com, expressed his excitement about the merger, stating, "This merger is an exciting step for us, and puts Saw.com five years ahead of where we planned to be. Not only are we getting a great tech stack to work with, but we are also gaining the guidance of Kristaps Ronka, NameSilo and their NameLot dev team."

Adding to the sentiment, Kristaps Ronka, CEO of NameLot.com, said, "We are thrilled to merge with Saw.com and embark on this exciting journey together. Our shared commitment to client success and our complementary strengths make us an unstoppable force in the domain brokerage market. We look forward to delivering exceptional results and building lasting relationships with our clients. We built NameLot.com with a focus on the technology side but realized, relatively quickly, that what we lacked, was the expertise of the professionals who help take the domain name transaction from conversation to sale. Saw.com proved to be a great partner for us on our 'Try to Buy' solution on NameSilo.com search ('Try to Buy' is where a user can opt to try to have a broker reach out to a domain owner to see if they would be willing to sell the name) and the merger of our NameLot product and Jeff's Saw.com is a 1+1=3 synergy opportunity"

With the merger now official, Saw.com and NameLot.com will work collaboratively to integrate their operations seamlessly. The transition will be carefully managed to ensure minimal disruption to ongoing client engagements and maintain the high level of service both companies are known for.

For more information about Saw.com and NameLot.com, or to inquire about domain brokerage services, please visit www.saw.com.

About Saw.com: Saw.com is a leading domain brokerage firm specializing in premium domain acquisitions, sales, and consulting. With a team of seasoned brokers and extensive industry knowledge, Saw.com has facilitated numerous high-profile domain transactions across various industries.

About NameLot.com: NameLot.com offers comprehensive domain brokerage services. NameLot was built from the ground up to help domain investor clients fully manage their domain name sales through one central platform.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.