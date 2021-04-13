Savills Continues North American Expansion with New Office in Edmonton, Alberta

The firm hires two top-performing brokers to launch its presence in the market and deepen its industrial and office leasing and sales capabilities across Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Savills is continuing the firm's expansion throughout North America with the opening of a new office in Edmonton, Alberta. The firm welcomes Alex Heintz as corporate managing director and Kyle Bartkus as managing director, who join from Lizotte and Associate Real Estate Inc. and will specialize in office and industrial leasing and commercial sales.

"Savills is continuing its strategic advancement throughout North America and the opening in Edmonton increases our presence in Western Canada," said Vice Chairman and Market Lead for the Mountain-Northwest region Rick Schuham. "Alberta remains the center for a multitude of industries and Edmonton is home to a well-diversified industrial base, which has proven to be a resilient sector throughout the pandemic. Adding Alex and Kyle to Savills extends our global industrial services platform and our ability to deliver local expertise throughout Alberta."

Heintz and Bartkus will work from a new space located in the 124th Street submarket at 10406 124 St. NW. The two bring 20 years of combined experience in commercial sales and leasing in the Alberta region. The team has executed transactions on behalf of prominent companies including Above and Beyond Compression, Allied Fitting Canada, Ampak, Bird Construction, HESCO, OK Tire, Parkland Fuel, The Brick, and Wood Wyant Canada.

Heintz is a noted perennial top performer having successfully completed more than $200 million in transactions, totaling over 2 million square feet. His in-depth knowledge of the market and commitment to innovative thinking has enabled him to provide clients with insightful solutions to build and execute their real estate strategy.

Bartkus focuses on both the industrial and investment markets and he has completed sale and lease transactions in multiple asset classes. Over his career, Bartkus has executed over 1.2 million square feet of commercial leases, with values totaling more than $125 million.

The Edmonton office will work closely with Savills Calgary location led by Senior Managing Director Josh Hamill and Vice President Adam Stewart. Since its September 2019 opening, the Calgary office has relocated to a new, downtown space and steadily increased its staffing, most recently adding tenant representation expert Steve Berman as managing director. Hamill and Stewart will also oversee the Western Canada operations and drive growth for Edmonton.

"Alberta features a thriving tech sector and burgeoning industries in life sciences, petrochemical, and agriculture," said Hamill. "Many of the leading energy, service, logistics, and manufacturing companies currently reside in Edmonton, making it an ideal extension to our growing practice in Calgary. We are looking forward to collaborating with Alex and Kyle's team as we continue to build Savills' services and solutions throughout Canada."

With more than 35 offices and over 900 employees in North America, Savills provides local and international clients with a comprehensive and cohesive suite of services and solutions encompassing tenant representation, workplace strategy, capital markets, workforce and incentives strategy, labor analytics, and project management and additional areas of commercial real estate.

