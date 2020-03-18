Save-On-Foods shares new measures to better serve customers and support team members in response to novel Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Company limits store hours and implements special shopping hour for seniors

LANGLEY, BC, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - In 178 stores in four provinces and one territory, Save-On-Foods is taking extraordinary measures to do its part to contain the spread of COVID-19 and meet the unprecedented consumer demand on its stores and online shopping business.

Taking care of team members and customers continues to be the top priority at Save-On-Foods, so effective March 19, all stores will limit their hours of operation, opening their doors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, all stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop in a less hectic environment and allow for social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

Save-On-Foods is also encouraging those customers who can shop in store to do so and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to get to the store, including seniors, people with disabilities and those who are ill or self-isolating.

Limiting operating hours will give the teams at Save-On-Foods additional time to clean and sanitize, restock the shelves and better serve their customers, and also gives the front-line grocery store workers a much-needed chance to recharge during these unprecedented times.

"It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need," said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. "As always, Save-On-Foods will continue to work hard to safeguard the health of our team members, our customers and our communities. We have never seen times as turbulent and as uncertain as these and we are so proud of the great work our teams are doing."

Save-On-Foods is committed to doing what it takes to ensure it can keep up with the changing expectations of the millions of Canadians counting on them for food, medicine and household supplies. See below for additional measures.

Video message available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImotnGZ8bZY&feature=youtu.be

Additional measures undertaken by Save-On-Foods in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Stores

The company is amplifying its already high standards on food safety, sanitation and cleanliness

Stores are increasing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including hand-washing and disinfecting high-touch surfaces

Encouraging social distancing in all stores

Senior shopping hour and limited store hours

Inventory

Not experiencing a widespread shortage of food but working around the clock to address supply chain challenges the company is facing in getting goods to stores

Enforcing limits on high-demand items

The company will not be raising prices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Team members

In accordance with public health directives, the company has directed team members who are ill or who have potentially been exposed to self-isolate

Working with team members on a case-by-case basis to minimize any interruption in pay

The company is committed to minimizing interruption in pay for team members who are required to self-isolate for 14 days

Online shopping

The company has increased their fleet of delivery vans to keep up with the demand on its online shopping business

Customers who can shop in store are encouraged to do so in order to leave the delivery option available for those who aren't able to get to the store, including seniors, people with disabilities, and those with the novel Coronavirus

About Save-On-Foods

Save-On-Foods is committed to Going the Extra Mile for customers in every community served, every day. Known for its unique approach in customizing each store to best suit the needs of the neighbourhood by carrying more than 2,500 locally-made products from more than 2,000 local growers and producers, the company has been innovating and putting customers first for over 100 years. Save-On-Foods, its supplier partners, team members and generous customers have donated more than $30 million to children's hospitals and contribute $3 million in donations to food banks across Western Canada each year.

