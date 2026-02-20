SAVANNAH ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Savannah Minerals Corp. ("the "Company") announces that effective February 25, 2026, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Common Shares") on a one hundred (100) to one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

The name of the Company will remain the same after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 805010303 and the new ISIN number will be CA8050103032 for the post Consolidation Common Shares.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Common Share is less than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Common Shares if that fractional Common Share is equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share.

The total issued and outstanding number of Common Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 285,559.

Registered shareholders that hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation common share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, for exchange for new share certificates representing Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Desmond Balakrishnan"

Desmond Balakrishnan

Director

Savannah Minerals Corp.

The Company exists under the laws of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta and its common shares are not currently listed on any stock exchange. The Company is Vancouver based and was previously involved in mining exploration but has since elected to undergo a change of business due to current market conditions.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Savannah Minerals Corp.

For further information contact: Daryn Gordon, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]