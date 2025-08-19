Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation and National Cricket League Team Up to Grow Grassroots Cricket and Develop Future Stars

Partnership to boost grassroots cricket, highlight the Collegiate Cricket League and Path to Cricket Pro, and build pathways to the world stage

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- With cricket set to make its return to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, the National Cricket League (NCL) and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) have joined to expand grassroots cricket programs, create elite player pathways, and connect two of the sport's fastest-growing markets.

The partnership reflects ICC Chairman Jay Shah's focus on building cricket in associate nations by engaging passionate diaspora communities and attracting new fans. Both the United States and Saudi Arabia share similar cricket growth trajectories, and this collaboration will develop sustainable programs that take players from local pitches to international competition.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together in four key areas:

Grassroots Development – Creating school, academy, and community cricket programs; hosting tournaments and clinics; and building pathways for young talent to progress to the highest levels of the game.

– Creating school, academy, and community cricket programs; hosting tournaments and clinics; and building pathways for young talent to progress to the highest levels of the game. Knowledge & Expertise Sharing – Exchanging best practices in infrastructure, coaching, league operations, and player development.

– Exchanging best practices in infrastructure, coaching, league operations, and player development. Technical Collaboration – Establishing coaching certification pathways, setting umpiring standards, and implementing digital training tools.

– Establishing coaching certification pathways, setting umpiring standards, and implementing digital training tools. Events & Exposure – Offering Saudi grassroots players opportunities to participate in NCL development events, including the Collegiate Cricket League — a leading university-level competition — and the upcoming Path to Cricket Pro talent hunt, designed to scout and prepare the next wave of professional cricketers.

The partnership will also create opportunities for young, emerging Saudi cricketers by providing them a platform to participate in NCL tournaments across the USA and Canada, while building the future of cricket together between both nations.

"This is a bridge connecting two nations with a shared passion for cricket and a vision for its future," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the National Cricket League. "By aligning our grassroots systems and opening cross-border pathways, we're creating real opportunities for young players to move from local pitches to the world stage."

Saudi Arabia is experiencing a surge in cricket participation, and this cooperation with the National Cricket League allows us to turn that momentum into structured grassroot development programs and international opportunities," said Tariq Sagga, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation. "Together, we can inspire the next generation and grow the sport's global footprint."

The NCL–SACF collaboration shows how strategic partnerships can expand cricket's reach, raise playing standards, and connect communities through sport.

