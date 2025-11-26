RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tanmiah Food Company, one of the Kingdom's leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, has announced a new collaboration with Big Idea Ventures (BIV), a global venture capital firm specializing in food, agriculture, and alternative protein technologies. The MoU was signed at the recent US–Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., underscoring the depth of economic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America (U.S.).

Saudi Arabia’s Tanmiah Pursues Strategic Investments in the United States’ Red-Meat Sector

The partnership lays the foundation for joint initiatives that support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 food-security goals, particularly in strengthening the red-meat supply chain and building sustainable alternatives to imported feed ingredients.

Tanmiah and BIV will work together to identify opportunities to acquire equity interests in established U.S. red-meat producers subject to satisfactory financial, legal, and operational due diligence. Under a phased transaction approach, the two companies will also assess upstream opportunities including feedlots, breeding herds, and supporting infrastructure in line with the Kingdom's growing demand for secure, resilient and sustainable red-meat supply chains.

The collaboration will also focus on developing an agricultural ecosystem dedicated to cultivating alternative sustainable, locally grown feed ingredients. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on imported feedstocks while enabling more resilient and cost-efficient poultry and dairy production systems.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, said: "Our collaboration with Big Idea Ventures brings global expertise into the Kingdom at a time when demand for sustainable, local solutions is rapidly growing. The partnership will enable access to new sources of capital as well as multiple M&A opportunities in the USA market. Together, we aim to build a stronger red-meat value chain, accelerate sustainable feed alternatives, and unlock long-term investment that supports Tanmiah's strategic goals."

Zein Attar, Managing Director and CHRO at Tanmiah Food Company, said:

"This agreement reflects our support for Vision 2030's mission to build a more secure, innovative, and self-reliant food ecosystem. By partnering with Big Idea Ventures, we are creating a platform that blends international best practice with Saudi Arabia's fast-growing agricultural capabilities and wider economy. The MoU will drive scalable sustainable models, mobilize targeted investment, and unlock long-term strategic value for the Kingdom's food system."

Andrew D. Ive, General Managing Partner of Big Idea Ventures, said: "Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most dynamic markets for food-tech and sustainable agriculture. This agreement allows us to bring innovation, investment, and global best practice into solutions that strengthen the Kingdom's food-security agenda. We look forward to working with Tanmiah and other strategic partners in Saudi Arabia to develop sustainable feed production and resilient supply chains that support Vision 2030."

