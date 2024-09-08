Saudi Arabia's landmark Global AI Summit to address harnessing AI for the good of humanity

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ahead of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) this week, H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, Chairman of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), gave a preview of Saudi Arabia's landmark AI event, which will address the Now, Next and Never for this rapidly evolving technology.

In a press conference at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, H.E. revealed that the third edition of the summit will tackle pressing challenges in AI development, ensuring that its potential is fully realized for the benefit of all. GAIN will address issues such as human capacities, technical infrastructure, ethics, bias and fairness, national security, information security, and the economic and social impacts of AI.

The event will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100 countries, and host 150 sessions. It will revolve around the latest generative AI technologies and algorithms, the applications of big data and how to invest in it across various fields, building technical human capacities, and addressing the needs and infrastructure requirements for AI and technology, as well as AI ethics and governance.

It will also witness the launch of over 25 local and global initiatives, the signing of more than 70 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), as well as events such as the International AI Olympiad, an AI competition with participation from 25 countries. It will additionally feature an international consultation session on AI governance in partnership with the United Nations and ICESCO.

The Summit is being hosted by SDAIA, one of the leading entities that integrates data management and AI technologies. It aligns with the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the SDAIA Board of Directors, in placing Saudi Arabia at the forefront of countries leading AI innovation and achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

H.E. Dr. Alghamdi stated:

"The Global AI Summit, from its first edition in 2020 to the second in 2022, and now the third edition, showcases the flourishing progress and remarkable technological advancements of Saudi Arabia. It is a testament to the Kingdom's active contribution in leveraging AI technologies for the good of humanity and supporting efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals locally and globally."

H.E. Dr. Esam Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center, noted that AI's contribution to the global economy is expected to reach $15 trillion, with the AI market projected to grow to $1 trillion by the end of this decade. He also pointed to the critical importance of AI to business. Reports by global consultancies like McKinsey have noted that organizations utilizing AI to analyze data and make decisions have reduced their operating costs by 20-25%.

Dr Yaser Al-Onaizan, CEO of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) at SDAIA, also said:

"This summit highlights the importance of these advanced technologies from a societal perspective, focusing on their significance for humanity. Given the rapid developments in data and AI technologies that are impacting all aspects of human life, becoming an integral part of it, it was crucial to address this."

