Saudi Arabia Launches Groundbreaking Drought Resilience Initiative at UNCCD COP16 to Accelerate Global Action

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- As part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to combat the impact of drought globally, the Kingdom and its partners have launched the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership during the opening day of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

In partnership with UNCCD, countries, international organizations and other stakeholders, the initiative will work to deliver a transformative shift in how drought is tackled around the world. Harnessing the collective impact of major global institutions, it will move drought management beyond reactive crisis response, through enhancing early warning systems, financing, vulnerability assessments, and drought risk mitigation.

"The Riyadh Drought Resilience Partnership will serve as a global facilitator, a 'one-stop shop' for drought resilience, promoting the shift from reactive relief response after drought hits to proactive preparedness. We also seek to amplify global resources to save lives and livelihoods around the world," said Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Deputy Minister for Environment, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Advisor to the UNCCD COP16 Presidency.

"We are calling on countries, companies, organizations, scientists, NGOs, financial institutions and communities to join this pivotal partnership and become part of a global movement to build a drought-resilient future. This is an environmental and economic imperative; it is far more cost-effective to take a proactive approach to drought resilience than a reactive one. Together, we can slow and reverse the devastating impact of drought. As an international community, we have the tools to take decisive action, the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership will help ensure we do." Dr. Faqeeha added.

The partnership will be operated by a permanent office, under the oversight of contributing members, to connect vulnerable countries and communities with existing resources, whilst synergizing with ongoing initiatives to maximize impact.

The Riyadh Partnership will also prioritize unlocking new funding mechanisms for drought resilience, increasing access to credit, equity financing, insurance products and grants. To ensure sustained operational support and long-term impact, Saudi Arabia will cover the expenses of the Partnership office for at least 10 years.

Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD Executive Secretary, said: "While no nation is immune to drought, 85% of the people impacted by it live in low- and middle-income countries. In a globalized world, it is our collective responsibility, and our shared interest, to liberate everybody, everywhere, from the worst impacts of drought. I trust the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership will play an important role in mobilizing finance and political will for a more resilient future."

Droughts impact almost every corner of the planet with 1.84 billion people affected in 2022, and over 55 countries declaring drought emergencies between 2020 and 2023, according to UNCCD. Meanwhile, their impact appears to only be worsening. In Africa, 38% of reported land area was affected by drought between 2016 and 2019, and Latin America and the Caribbean experienced similar devastation, with 37.9% of reported land area affected during the same period, based on UNCCD findings. Drought is a driving cause of food and water insecurity, displacing millions, and exacting a devastating economic toll on impacted countries.

ABOUT COP16 RIYADH

The UNCCD COP16 conference will take place from December 2-13, 2024, at Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia. The conference, themed 'Our Land. Our Future', will mark the 30th anniversary of UNCCD and aims to secure multilateral action on critical issues such as land restoration, drought resilience, land tenure, and sand and dust storms.

