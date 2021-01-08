Sassy's Hanging Valley Area at Foremore Returns High-grade Mineralization from Surface Sampling

The Hanging Valley, adjacent to the now 7-km-long drill-defined More Creek Corridor, features multiple precious and base metal showings occurring within an area at least 5 km north-south and 5 km east-west (SG, Sunday, Boulder, Heather, Zig Zag and Rhino). Recent glacial retreat is aiding the Company's efforts in this under-explored part of the property where a systematic drill program has never been carried out.

Highlights:

Initial results from 2020 surface sampling along the Sunday-Boulder lineament are highlighted by 142 g/t Au, 59.4 g/t Ag, 9.8% Pb and 0.91% Cu (outcrop grab sample C0026546);

Gold values from additional in-situ surface samples over a 1-km strike length at Boulder included 48.8 g/t Au, 36.3 g/t Au, 24.6 g/t Au, 20.9 g/t Au, and 13.9 g/t Au;

Two kilometers north of Sunday-Boulder, at the SG Showing, surface sampling highlights include 9.97 g/t Au, 156 g/t Ag, 11.2% Zn, 8.5% Pb and 0.14% Cu (outcrop grab sample 1291751);

Two kilometers south of Sunday-Boulder, a surface sample featuring massive chalcopyrite within a limestone host returned 21.4% Cu and 12.7 g/t Ag at the Heather Showing.

Mr. Ian Fraser, Sassy VP-Exploration, commented: "Gold-silver rich mineralization in the Sunday-Boulder area is associated with mafic volcanics and a mafic volcanic/limestone contact. This interpreted replacement-style mineralization differs from the VMS-style mineralization occurring elsewhere in the Hanging Valley, such as the SG Showing to the north, and the VMS portion of the More Creek Corridor. Sunday-Boulder is also very distinct from the gold-silver, vein-controlled mineralization at the Westmore Discovery Zone. The various mineralization styles at Hanging Valley and within the Foremore property suggests potentially multiple sources and mineralizing events throughout the property.

"The Hanging Valley certainly underscores the scale potential of the Foremore Project and how richly mineralized it is," Mr. Fraser continued. "We look forward to receiving more data from this intriguing part of the property and reviewing a broad range of geochemical, geophysical and geological information through the winter and spring to build an inventory of high priority drill targets with discovery potential."

Phase II drilling assays from the Westmore Discovery Zone, along with hundreds of additional surface samples from the Foremore Project, are pending.

Table 1: Sassy Hanging Valley Surface Sample Assay Highlights

Sample ID Showing Sample Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn % Cu % Pb % C0026546 Boulder Outcrop Grab 142.0 59.4 0.003 0.911 9.84 C0026548 Boulder 0.15m Chip 24.6 30.7 0.214 0.588 11.60 C0026549 Boulder Outcrop Grab 20.9 12.6 1.79 0.417 5.74 C0026717 Boulder Outcrop Grab 36.3 Pending Pending Pending Pending C0012434 Boulder Outcrop Grab 48.8 Pending Pending Pending Pending C0012557 Boulder Outcrop Grab 13.9 50.2 0.009 1.232 0.001 C0012727 Boulder Outcrop Grab 9.91 Pending Pending Pending Pending B0020951* Boulder Select Grab 35.9 14.41 0.599 1.29 9.08 B0020953* Boulder Select Grab 4.55 5.23 0.051 0.451 2.41 1291903* Sunday Outcrop Grab 5.51 70.9 0.080 0.039 4.17 1291902* Sunday Outcrop Grab 0.54 23.8 2.63 0.018 8.04 1291751* SG Outcrop Grab 9.97 156.0 11.16 0.144 8.52 B0020927* SG South 1.0m Channel 2.25 29.9 4.88 0.068 0.357 B0020930* SG South 1.0m Channel 6.30 55.8 5.34 0.111 2.22 B0020955* SG South Select Grab 20.3 78.6 2.15 0.269 4.00 B0020958* SG South Outcrop Grab 12.8 53.5 12.50 0.141 6.75 1291920* Heather Outcrop Grab 0.02 12.7 0.424 21.40 0.028 C0012572 Rhino Outcrop Grab 4.12 0.8 0.006 0.001 0.002

*2019 sampling not previously news-released

The reader is cautioned that grab/chip/channel samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for all field samples collected during its 2020-2019 exploration programs. The company inserted certified blanks and standards at approximately every 50th sample collected and randomly the company inserted a field blank. In 2020, locally the density of inserting certified blanks and standards was increased to approximately every 25th sample. All samples were placed in clear plastic sample bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the MSALABS preparation facility at Terrace, B.C. In 2019 and initially in 2020, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 250g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped to MSALABS laboratory in Langley, B.C., where they were fire assayed for gold by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption finish (AAS), 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. Samples that reported Au values over 10 g/t were re-analyzed by the gravimetric method, and those with Ag values over 100 ppm were re-analyzed by ICP-AES ore grade methods. Sassy changed this initial approach in 2020 and requested a 500g split be obtained and that the pulverizer be washed with barren material between each sample. As above, under this procedure all samples were assayed for gold and 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. In addition, Sassy requested MSALABS to perform multiple check assays on coarse reject material utilizing a 500g split and to perform Metallic Screening analyses on all gold results ≥10.0 g/t Au. MSALABS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

As part of Sassy QA/QC protocol, check assays of MSALABS results in 2020 were performed at Actlabs laboratory in Kamloops, B.C. Within the group of samples selected for check assay, Sassy inserted several blanks and standards. At Actlabs, samples were crushed up to 80% passing 2mm, a riffle split of 500g was further pulverized to 98% passing 105 micrometres. Pulps were analysed for Au by Fire Assay (50g) with an atomic absorption finish. All fire assays exceeding 10 g/t Au were assayed by Metallic Screen (500g) sieved at 100 mesh (149 micrometres) with assays performed on the entire + 100 mesh and 2 splits of the - 100 mesh fraction. A final assay was calculated based on the weight of each fraction. In addition, a 58 element + S, multi-element, 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion assay was performed by ICP-MS. Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn were performed for Ag by 4-Acid ICP-OES technique. In early September Sassy made the decision to utilize Actlabs for all assay needs to the end of the 2020 exploration program and in doing so, maintained Sassy QA/QC protocol. Actlabs is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

Foremore Project Map

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

