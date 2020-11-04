Sassy Resources Appoints Terence F. Coughlan, P.Geo, as Technical Advisor

CSE: SASY

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE: SASY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Terence F. Coughlan, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Coughlan, the founding CEO of producer GoGold Resources, brings a 36-year track record of success in mineral exploration, operations and corporate development to Sassy.

Mr. Mark Scott, President and CEO of Sassy, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Terry to the Sassy team. Notably, each of the last three public companies with which he's been involved have developed a producing mine. His extensive exploration, project development and corporate development experience are a great fit with the fast-developing Westmore discovery within Sassy's larger Foremore Gold-Silver Project in Northwest B.C., along with our other corporate growth objectives."

Mr. Coughlan stated: "Sassy has made impressive progress since listing less than three months ago. I'm excited by the high-grade gold-silver potential of the Westmore discovery and its robust stockwork vein system observed in core from first-ever drilling. Combined with Mark and the Sassy team, the Foremore Project, and the Company's plans for growth and year-round exploration, I'm elated to be part of this winning team with so much going for it."

Mr. Coughlan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Saint Mary's University and has been actively involved in the mineral resource industry since 1984. He's the former Chairman, President and CEO of GoGold Resources, a Canadian-based gold and silver producer with properties in Mexico. Previously, he was Vice President and Director of Gammon Gold Inc., and Vice President and Director of Acadian Mining Corporation. Mr. Coughlan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.



For further information: Mark Scott, Chief Executive Officer & Director, 1.204.939.1957, [email protected]; Terry Bramhall, Sassy Resources - Corporate Communications/IR, 1.604.833.6999 (cell), 1.604.675.9985 (landline), [email protected]; Adrian Sydenham, MarketSmart Communications, 1.877.261.4466