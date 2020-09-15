Sassy Launches Drill Program at Westmore High-Grade Gold-Silver Target

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, stated: "We have moved quickly and boldly, after just three months of field exploration, to take Westmore to the drill stage because this is such a compelling grassroots target based on a broad set of geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence. It was not identified by historical explorers due to year-round ice and snow cover."

Westmore Highlights Including New Findings:

Geological mapping has demonstrated that a robust network of quartz veins is associated with east-west trending structures that have the characteristics of Riedel-type shears;

Quartz veins have been mapped within the Westmore intrusive, interpreted to be a quartz monzonite, and within the immediate surrounding country rocks;

When the associated conjugate veins are accounted for, the widths of these quartz vein structures can be up to five meters;

Visible gold has been observed within these quartz veins and preliminary observations suggest there is a relationship of visible gold with galena (pyrite and chalcopyrite have also been observed within the quartz veins);

A geochemical analysis of the Foremore Property by Dr. Peter Lightfoot ; Technical Adviser to Sassy, has revealed an unusually high ratio of gold and silver to base metals at the Westmore target;

; Technical Adviser to Sassy, has revealed an unusually high ratio of gold and silver to base metals at the Westmore target; Westmore, never previously drilled or systematically explored, features a distinct magnetic signature based on historical mag data;

A minimum 2 km x 2 km area of interest covers the intrusion and contacts with supracrustal rocks and associated faults.

Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Sassy VP Exploration, commented: "Our team is extremely intrigued with the Westmore target, one of three major project areas that we're advancing simultaneously at Foremore. Our goal at the outset of drilling is to confirm the continuity of gold-silver mineralization along strike and to depth. What we're seeing at surface appears to be a very organized intrusive-hosted system that could have deep roots."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Mark Scott, Chief Executive Officer & Director, 204.939.1957, [email protected]; Terry Bramhall, Sassy Investor Relations, 604.833.6999 (cell), 604.675-9985 (landline), [email protected]