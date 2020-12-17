Sassy drills near-surface precious metal enriched VMS mineralization at More Creek

Initial drilling by Sassy in 2020, detailed surface sampling and mapping along with geophysical surveys have significantly expanded the More Creek Corridor (MCC). High-grade, vein-hosted gold-silver mineralization in combination with precious metal-enriched base metal mineralization now spans a distance of 7 kilometers along the MCC. Additionally, current and historical data suggest the presence of multiple parallel, well-mineralized corridors exhibiting various styles of mineralization within the Hanging Valley area in the eastern portion of the larger Foremore Property;

In follow-up to the successful drilling and geophysical surveys executed in 2020, the Company is planning a property-wide high-resolution airborne geophysical survey, the first of its kind at the Foremore Property, to be flown during the spring of 2021. The survey will provide important structural data, a base for continued mapping controls on base metal and precious metal mineralization occurring throughout the property. The objective is to prioritize 2021 drill targets and vector toward potential metal-rich feeder systems at depth where, for example, historic drilling at the Ryder Zone at the northern end of the MCC cut an 0.80-meter interval at 202.8 meters downhole that assayed 26.5 g/t Au , 85 g/t Ag , 8.6% Zn , 2.2% Cu and 1.28% Pb (drill hole FM04-32);

, , , and (drill hole FM04-32); Preliminary interpretation of the Westmore Discovery Zone at the southwest end of the MCC supports the presence of a robust gold-silver vein system that's open in all directions including at depth, with the known surface footprint expanding by more than 100% to at least 600 x 600 meters (from previously reported 400 x 400m area). Geochemical analysis is ongoing to determine the genesis/age of this style of mineralization and its potential association with the VMS-like mineralization occurring to the northeast within the MCC. A deeper understanding of the genesis and chronology of these distinct mineralizing events will greatly aid advanced exploration at the Westmore discovery and across the broader Foremore Property.

Mr. Ian Fraser, VP Exploration for Sassy, commented: "As we await drill assay results for the Westmore discovery, it is exciting to contemplate the sources of what appear to be at least two distinct styles of mineral deposition occurring within the More Creek Corridor, in addition to the distinct styles of mineralization occurring within the Hanging Valley.

"At Foremore we have multiple styles of high-grade mineralization," Mr. Fraser continued. "The VMS-style of mineralization identified in the MCC and its association with a favourable lithological contact makes one think of scale opportunity with the possibility of other favourable horizons yet to be identified. The Westmore intrusive gold-silver mineralization adds an intriguing new dimension to our understanding of the entire property and suggests there may be other buried intrusives hosting gold-silver mineralization. We are just starting to understand and unlock the significant potential of this property."

Shallow BRT Drilling Intersects Semi-Massive and Massive Sulphides In 7 Of 9 Drill Holes

Drill intersections at BRT, approximately 2 kilometers south of Ryder Showing and 3 km north of the emerging Toe Showing within the More Creek VMS-style system, include 8.05 meters of 4.35 g/t AuEq (FM20-01) beginning just 24.05 meters downhole. Individual narrower intersections assayed as high as 7.97 g/t Au (FM20-03), 453.00 g/t Ag (FM20-07), 11.82% Zn (FM20-01), 0.75% Cu (FM20-02) and 6.37% Pb (FM20-08) ;

(FM20-01) beginning just 24.05 meters downhole. Individual narrower intersections assayed as high as ; Two sub parallel zones of near-surface precious and base metal mineralization have been identified by Sassy at BRT over a strike length of 125 meters and both zones remain open in all directions; Secondary gold-enriched quartz veining was recognized overprinting VMS-style mineralization in drill holes FM20-03 and FM20-04;

Sassy's drilling suggests the stratiform style semi-massive to massive mineralization is deepening along strike to the north at BRT as evidenced by drill hole FM-20-09 and remains open to the south as evidenced by drill hole FM20-08;

Stratigraphic and geochemical similarities in mineralization occurring either at surface or at depth at the Toe, Foremore, BRT and Ryder showings, combined with successful testing of conductive response of More Creek VMS-style of mineralization, is leading to a valuable model for advanced exploration of this well-mineralized multiple target area. More work is required to determine whether these occurrences are connected at depth and potentially form one large system, or are individual bodies of mineralization in a "cluster" or "camp" as is often seen in VMS districts;

Preliminary geochemical studies suggest that arsenic (As), cadmium (Cd), antimony (Sb), selenium (Se) and tellurium (Te) are important pathfinder elements at BRT that will be critical in the search for new mineralized zones across the property;

Table 1: 2020 BRT Drilling Result Highlights Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn % Cu % Pb % AuEq* (g/t) FM20-01 24.05 32.10 8.05 0.561 51.51 5.72 0.257 0.313 4.35 including 24.50 29.00 4.50 0.619 60.24 6.28 0.323 0.522 4.94 and 30.42 32.10 1.68 0.613 69.30 9.85 0.312 0.072 6.56 including 30.42 31.25 0.83 0.449 60.65 11.82 0.431 0.081 7.37 FM20-02 24.10 31.93 7.83 0.505 52.26 5.19 0.246 0.258 4.02 including 24.10 27.13 3.03 0.603 77.52 7.65 0.287 0.567 5.76 and 28.13 30.13 2.00 0.645 38.78 5.99 0.331 0.012 4.39 including 28.98 29.50 0.52 0.733 43.46 7.42 0.752 0.016 5.75 FM20-03 22.70 25.85 3.15 0.735 47.06 0.18 0.043 0.022 1.49 including 23.35 24.90 1.55 1.178 85.86 1.47 0.050 0.128 3.08 FM20-03 30.30 38.45 8.15 0.807 13.55 1.73 0.030 0.035 1.85 including 34.30 36.00 1.70 0.399 43.04 7.76 0.115 0.076 4.78 and 37.00 37.45 0.45 7.971 6.17 0.49 0.009 0.025 8.30 FM20-04 22.50 24.90 2.40 0.813 48.07 0.19 0.054 0.220 1.66 including 23.50 24.15 0.65 2.068 135.00 0.63 0.133 0.790 4.54 FM20-04 37.25 40.00 2.75 0.825 18.60 4.09 0.041 0.110 3.08 including 39.55 40.00 0.45 3.801 12.09 4.32 0.030 0.026 6.04 FM20-07 29.15 33.50 4.90 0.112 12.647 0.464 0.017 0.291 0.61 including 28.60 29.15 0.55 0.568 96.05 3.89 0.114 2.45 4.68 and 47.85 48.25 0.80 2.254 453.0 0.197 0.058 0.079 8.28 FM20-08 27.30 30.60 3.30 0.132 17.31 1.42 0.016 0.938 1.37 including 29.30 30.00 0.70 0.557 74.06 6.55 0.061 4.39 6.19 Including 29.55 30.00 0.45 0.709 103.0 9.33 0.071 6.37 8.72 FM20-08 36.25 40.00 3.75 1.402 6.13 0.015 0.008 0.009 1.50 Including 36.25 37.10 0.85 5.791 4.69 0.020 0.005 0.015 5.87 FM20-09 119.30 119.80 0.50 0.102 9.11 1.21 0.032 0.065 0.85

*AuEq Formula: = Au g/t + ($Ag g/t / $Au g/t) +(Zn%*10000*($Zn g/t/$Au g/t)) + (Cu%*10000*($Cu g/t/$Au g/t)) + (Pb%*10000*($Pb g/t/$Au g/t)) Using prices (Nov.25/20): Au $1811.63/oz = $58.25/g; Ag $23.43/oz = $0.75/g; Zn $2745/tonne = $0.002745/g; Cu $7302/tonne = $0.007302/g; Pb $2006 / tonne = $0.002006/g

Above intercepts are downhole (core) lengths; true widths are not known at this time. BRT-style mineralization was not recognized in drill holes FM20-10 & FM20-11. Preliminary interpretation suggests drill hole FM20-10 was collared too low within the BRT stratigraphy and that drillhole FM20-11, drilled well north of BRT and designed to test an historic IP anomaly along strike to the northwest, intersected sections of pyrite mineralization which appear to have been the source of the anomaly, but did not produce any notable assays. Holes FM20-05 & FM20-06 were drilled in the vicinity of the Toe Showing and their results will be released separately when preliminary interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data is completed.



Table 2: Sassy Phase 1 Drill Hole Location Orientation Summary Drillhole # Easting NAD83 Northing NAD83 Elevation (ASL m) Start Date End Date Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) FM20-01 381604 6328103 1213 19-Jul-20 20-Jul-20 318 -80 50 FM20-02 381604 6328103 1213 20-Jul-20 21-Jul-20 280 -80 52 FM20-03 381604 6328103 1213 21-Jul-20 22-Jul-20 356 -80 193 FM20-04 381604 6328103 1213 22-Jul-20 23-Jul-20 20 -75 100 FM20-05 380210 6326581 1095 23-Jul-20 25-Jul-20 270 -55 122 FM20-06 380210 6326581 1095 25-Jul-20 28-Jul-20 235 -60 299 FM20-07 381602 6328072 1225 29-Jul-20 30-Jul-20 318 -80 85 FM20-08 381602 6328072 1225 30-Jul-20 31-Jul-20 280 -80 64 FM20-09 381687 6328162 1231 31-Jul-20 02-Aug-20 295 -50 159 FM20-10 381694 6328245 1237 02-Aug-20 04-Aug-20 315 -65 175 FM20-11 381786 6328670 1070 04-Aug-20 06-Aug-20 320 -60 200 Total 1499m

Hanging Valley West and Hanging Valley East

The Hanging Valley, the eastern side of the Foremore Property, is defined by multiple precious and base metal showings over broad areas, and recent glacial retreat is aiding Sassy's exploration efforts in this under-explored part of the property where only a handful of historical drill holes have been completed. Sassy continues to review extensive data, recent and historical, with early interpretations highlighting at least two possibly separate horizons and the potential for VMS and other styles of mineralization. The Company looks forward to expanding on these interpretations in the near future.

Pending Surface Sample and Drill Assay Results

Phase 2 drilling at the new Westmore Gold-Silver Discovery Zone comprised 1,662 meters in six holes. Assay results from Phase 2 drilling are pending as are hundreds of additional surface sample assays from across the Foremore Property. These results will be released as quickly as possible when the final QA-checked, multi-element assay results have been received and preliminary interpretation has been performed.

Sassy appreciates its shareholders' patience as work continues with two separate labs to navigate the assay backlogs resulting from high work volume in British Columbia this past summer and the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards

Figure 1: Foremore Property Map

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for all field samples and drill core samples collected during its 2020 exploration program. The company inserted QC blanks and standards at pre-determined intervals. Drill core samples were cut in half by rock saw, half of the core remained in the labeled interval in the core box, the other half was placed in clear plastic sample bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the MSALABS preparation facility at Terrace, B.C. Initially, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 250g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped to MSALABS laboratory in Langley, B.C., where they were fire assayed for gold by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption finish (AAS), 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. Samples that reported Au values over 10 g/t were re-analyzed by the gravimetric method, and those with Ag values over 100 ppm were re-analyzed by ICP-AES ore grade methods. Sassy changed this initial approach and requested a 500g split be obtained and that the pulverizer be washed with barren material between each sample. As above, under this procedure all samples were assayed for gold and 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. In addition, Sassy requested MSALABS to perform multiple check assays on coarse reject material utilizing a 500g split and to perform Metallic Screening analyses on all gold results ≥10.0 g/t Au. MSALABS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

As part of Sassy QA/QC protocol, check assays of MSALABS results were performed at Actlabs laboratory in Kamloops B.C. Within the group of samples selected for check assay, Sassy inserted several blanks and standards. Samples were crushed up to 80% passing 2mm, a riffle split of 500g was further pulverized to 98% passing 105 micrometres. Pulps were analysed for Au by Fire Assay (50g) with an atomic absorption finish. All Fire assays exceeding 10 g/t Au were assayed by Metallic Screen (500g) sieved at 100 mesh (149 micrometres) with assays performed on the entire + 100 mesh and 2 splits of the - 100 mesh fraction. A final assay was calculated based on the weight of each fraction. In addition, a 58 element + S, multi-element, 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion assay was performed by ICP-MS. Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn were performed for Ag by 4-Acid ICP-OES technique. In early September Sassy made the decision to utilize Actlabs for all assay needs to the end of the 2020 exploration program and in doing so, maintained Sassy QA/QC protocol. Actlabs is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corporation. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sassy Resources Corp.

For further information: Mark Scott, Chief Executive Officer & Director, [email protected]; Terry Bramhall, Sassy ResourcesCorporate Communications/IR, 1.604.833.6999 (mobile), 1.604.675.9985 (office), [email protected]; In Europe: Michael Adams, Managing Director - Star Finance GmbH, [email protected]