Saskatchewan today joins Yukon and Quebec to offer public coverage of CGM systems under provincial health plans. In addition , Prince Edward Island and Manitoba have also recently announced plans for funding based on their 2021 budget platforms. Today's announcement marks a significant accomplishment in increasing access to life-changing technology used in the management of diabetes and recognizes the impact that CGM technology can have on those living with this complex condition.

"Access to CGM demonstrates the province of Saskatchewan's commitment to improving the health of people living with diabetes and giving caregivers greater visibility to what's happening with their child's glucose levels. With a condition that changes every day and can be unpredictable, CGM can be a game-changer for the whole family," says Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada.

The Dexcom G6 CGM System includes a small, wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin; a transmitter to continuously and wirelessly send glucose levels to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for fingersticks† or scanning. And with real-time alerts, including a predictive Urgent Low Soon alert, the Dexcom G6 can warn the user in advance of hypoglycemia — allowing time to take appropriate action before it happens — day or night. When using the Dexcom Follow App‡, parents can also access their child's glucose levels remotely and be alerted if they are going out of range.

"When Mathew was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, our family was devastated, exhausted, and truthfully so heartbroken about what that diagnosis could mean for him in his life," says Saskatoon resident Cindy Voss, whose 13-year-old son lives with diabetes. "We were blind to what was going on in his body and felt completely powerless. Since Mathew started using the Dexcom G6 CGM System, it gave our family more confidence in managing his condition and greater peace of mind with the alerts and the Follow app ‡. We are so happy that other families in Saskatchewan will now be able to access this technology that has made such a difference in our lives."

As part of the Saskatchewan Health coverage program, users will now also be able to pick up their Dexcom CGM supplies directly through their local pharmacy.

For more information about the coverage criteria for Saskatchewan Health and the process for getting started, please visit https://www.dexcom.com/en-CA/public-coverage.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/compatibility

‡ Following requires the Dexcom Follow App and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 App or Receiver before making treatment decisions.

