Sarah Evans Appointed New Board Chair of Dr. Peter Centre

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Dr. Peter Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Evans as its new Board Chair, effective immediately. Ms. Evans succeeds Tassan Sung, bringing commitment, leadership, and a connection to the past to this pivotal role.

Ms. Evans has served on the Board since 2021, and has been deeply involved in brand positioning, communications, and event leadership. Her elevation to Chair is both a continuity of legacy and a renewing force for the organization. While Sarah Evans' connection to the Dr. Peter Centre goes back many years, her role as Board Chair is defined by her own leadership and belief in the Dr. Peter Centre approach to care. She brings a deep commitment to the organization, rooted in long-standing support and active engagement, and pairs that with a forward-looking vision for impact. Sarah's father, John deC. Evans, co-chaired the capital campaign to build the Dr. Peter Centre in the late 90's and founder of the Life Commitment Gala. Her mother, Susan Evans, serves breakfast every Tuesday.

"Sarah's commitment runs deep, and her vision as Board Chair is grounded in both legacy and innovation," said Scott Elliott, CEO of Dr. Peter Centre. "Her leadership will ensure that the Dr. Peter Centre remains rooted in the community while taking on a larger leadership role nationally for the 'Sidelined 2%'--the approximately 750,000 Canadians experiencing overlapping health and social issues like addiction, mental illness and homelessness."

Sarah's appointment comes at a moment of momentum for the Dr. Peter Centre. At this year's Life Commitment Gala, guests raised nearly $1 million in support of the Centre's Day Health Program, which provides warm meals, therapeutic art, music, Women and Indigenous Programs and counseling to our society's most vulnerable. That success sets a promising course for the organization as it expands its leadership role across Canada.

"Dr. Peter's dream of providing compassionate care to the most vulnerable in our society has inspired a movement," said Evans. "It is an honour to take on this role at this pivotal time for the organization. The Dr. Peter model of care is increasingly seen as a blueprint for care across the country. I look forward to working with board, staff, and community partners to deepen our impact and expand our reach."

As Chair, Ms. Evans will champion the Board's strategic agenda, work to strengthen partnerships, and help guide the Centre's next phase of growth.

About Dr. Peter Centre

The Dr. Peter Centre provides holistic, human-centred care to people living with complex health and social challenges. Through its Day Health Program, residence, supportive housing, and community outreach programs, the Centre delivers wraparound support that addresses medical, mental health, harm reduction, cultural, and social needs. Beyond Vancouver, The Dr. Peter Centre is leading a collective push to de-silo Canada's complex care sector--building a stronger, faster, and more resilient response to health and social crises society has yet to solve.

