Sara Kopamees interviews former Prime Minister Paul Martin, Jean Paul Gladu from the CCAB, and more for Canadian Industry's annual Indigenous Business Edition

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Interactive publishers Industry Media are pleased to announce the release of the latest issue of Canadian Industry Online (CIO) magazine. The annual Indigenous Business Edition of Canadian Industry features a conversation about the Martin Family Initiative with Paul Martin, a talk with CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business Jean Paul Gladu, and more. This edition also takes an inside look at Indigenous relations at Newmont Goldcorp and features great contributions from leading business organizations in Canada.

Readers are invited to share their comments on CIO's content via Facebook, and by email at [email protected]. Contributions to the magazines are welcomed and will be reviewed by the Industry Media team for inclusion in the next issues. Current contributors include CAPP, Canada Newswire (Cision), and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

About Industry Media

Industry Media is an interactive publishing company dedicated to serving the information needs of business professionals in Canada and abroad. Headquartered in Kitchener-Waterloo, Industry Media produces digital B2B and general business magazine Canadian Industry Online (CIO), with a mandate to share Canadian innovation success nationally and beyond and publish stories about notable Canadians from coast to coast—to an audience of over 200,000 businesses and more than 500,000 people in North America.

