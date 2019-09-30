Sara Kopamees interviews Christine Magee for Canadian Industry magazine

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Interactive publishers Industry Media are pleased to announce the release of the latest issue of Canadian Industry Online (CIO) magazine. This month's issue features a conversation with Christine Magee to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sleep Country Canada, and applaud women in Canadian business.

Other features include a story on Finning Canada, FortisBC, and the Giant Mine project.

Readers are invited to share their comments on this month's content via Facebook, and by email at sara.kopamees@industrymedia.ca. Contributions to the magazines are welcomed and will be reviewed by the Industry Media team for inclusion in the next issues. Current contributors include CAPP, Canada Newswire (Cision), and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

About Industry Media

Industry Media is an interactive publishing company dedicated to serving the information needs of business professionals in Canada and abroad. Headquartered in Kitchener-Waterloo, Industry Media produces digital B2B and general business magazine Canadian Industry Online (CIO), with a mandate to share Canadian innovation success nationally and beyond and publish stories about notable Canadians from coast to coast—to an audience of over 200,000 businesses and more than 500,000 people in North America.

SOURCE Industry Media

For further information: Sara Kopamees, Editor in Chief, Industry Media, Sara.Kopamees@industrymedia.ca.

Related Links

http://industrymedia.ca/

