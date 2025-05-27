Sara-Ann Rosen Launches 10-Week Science-Backed Coaching Program to Revolutionize How Women Date

As dating burnout peaks, the 'Aligned Love System' helps women date with clarity and stop settling for less: Settling Up In Love Coaching

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a digital dating culture plagued by burnout and disconnection, dating coach, author, and founder of Settling Up in Love Coaching, Sara-Ann Rosen, J.D., M.A., is launching Decoding Dating Dilemmas, a 10-week, 1:1 coaching program premiering in June 2025.

Designed for women tired of wasting time in misaligned relationships, the program introduces Rosen's Aligned Love System, a proprietary coaching framework rooted in science, self-awareness, and strategic dating. The system helps women break toxic patterns, eliminate self-doubt, and date with clarity and confidence—replacing guesswork with purpose. Clients receive a custom Love Map and Dating Plan, visual tools to keep their romantic journey focused and aligned with their values.

"Dating apps may reach 67 million users by 2029, but 80% of users already report burnout," says Rosen. "The problem isn't access—it's approach. Women don't need more matches. They need a system that helps them choose well, not settle fast."

The Decoding Dating Dilemmas program combines weekly one-on-one coaching sessions with access to a digital portal filled with resources, tools, and milestone celebrations that reward progress and build momentum. This hybrid coaching structure reflects a rising industry trend toward combining personalized mentorship with flexible, on-demand support.

Rosen, who holds graduate degrees in law and psychology, brings a rare mix of therapeutic empathy and structured accountability. Her clients value her warmth, clarity, and direct approach. "She taught me how to navigate the confusion, frustration, and anxiety that is modern dating," says Nelly, a recent client. "Sara-Ann empowered me to have more fun and be more fully myself—she's like the rom-com best friend everyone needs."

As the coaching industry pivots toward high-touch, evidence-based models, Decoding Dating Dilemmas positions itself as a pioneering solution for women ready to stop settling and start choosing aligned love.

About Sara-Ann Rosen

Sara-Ann Rosen, J.D., M.A., is a dating coach and founder of Settling Up in Love Coaching , she helps women eliminate self-doubt and date with clarity, building emotionally rich relationships from the start rather than repairing them too late. Her work has featured in Live Positively and Wellbeing Magazine . She is currently authoring her first book on dating with intention.

