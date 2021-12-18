SAQ distribution centre employees approve the agreement in principle

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The SAQ is pleased to announce that the agreement in principle reached on Tuesday, December 14, with the union representing the employees of its distribution centres was approved by a margin of 86.3% at union meetings held yesterday afternoon in Quebec City and this morning in Montreal.

"The approval of this agreement allows us to focus on the future and, especially, on continuing to restock our stores and business partners' establishments," said Catherine Dagenais, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SAQ.

Traffic has been very high in SAQ stores in recent weeks and, despite the huge efforts made to fill the shelves of its 400 stores as quickly as possible, a few more weeks will be required before the situation returns to normal.

"Until then, I once again encourage customers to rely on our advisors, who will help them find what they need to celebrate this unique season with their families and friends. I also want to thank our customers, business partners and all our employees for the patience and understanding they have shown in recent weeks," Ms. Dagenais concluded.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 409 stores and 429 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.com. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with nearly 44,000 products from 3,700 suppliers in 82 countries. In fiscal 2020-2021, the SAQ supported more than 300 organizations and events and paid a dividend of $1.219 billion to the Quebec government, while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

For more information, visit the SAQ.COM website, follow us on Twitter @LaSAQ_officiel or view our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

