SANY Group Makes Historic Debut on the 2025 World's Top 500 Brands List

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- SANY Group, a leading construction machinery manufacturer, has made history by securing the 468th position on the prestigious 2025 World's Top 500 Brands list, as revealed by the GYBrand Global Brand Research Institute. This marks SANY's first-ever appearance on the esteemed list, distinguishing it as the only engineering machinery company to be included. This achievement underscores SANY's position as a frontrunner in the global business landscape.

Rising Influence in Global Brand Rankings­­

The 2025 list features brands from 207 cities across 33 countries, with 76 Chinese brands (including those from Hong Kong and Taiwan) representing 15.2% of the total. SANY's inclusion highlights China's growing competitiveness in the global economy and its ability to nurture world-class brands. The GYBrand evaluation process is thorough, assessing brands based on financial performance, brand strength, contribution, and sustainability. SANY's ranking reflects not only its robust market performance but also its brand influence and commitment to sustainable business practices. This comprehensive approach ensures the list captures the full scope of modern brand value.

As a globally recognized brand valuation agency, GYBrand is esteemed as one of the top five institutions in the field, known for its meticulous and transparent evaluation methods. BRAND WEEKLY has lauded GYBrand as the most influential Chinese brand valuation institution, further underscoring the credibility of the rankings. This endorsement solidifies the significance of SANY's inclusion in the list and reinforces the reliability and authority of the rankings.

SANY's Global Vision and Strategic Growth

SANY Group has long adhered to its mission of "Quality Changes the World," driving its strategies in globalization, digitalization, and low-carbon development. With a presence in over 180 countries and regions, SANY has firmly established itself as a global leader in its sector. Its debut on the World's Top 500 Brands list serves as a testament to its successful international expansion and rising brand prominence.

Looking ahead, SANY is committed to continuing its brand-building efforts and leveraging its global reach to drive sustainable growth. As Chinese brands gain increasing recognition worldwide, SANY remains dedicated to excellence and innovation, positioning itself for even greater achievements in the global marketplace.

