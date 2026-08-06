SANY Expands Global Presence with Major Equipment Deliveries in South America and Thailand

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- SANY Group recently achieved two major milestones in overseas markets, completing major equipment deliveries and securing new orders in South America and Southeast Asia. SANY Marine signed a procurement agreement with Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) to supply 26 units of port equipment for a South American container terminal, including six quay cranes and 20 rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs). Following the success of SANY Marine, SANY Heavy Industry delivered 40 units of SW970E electric wheel loaders (EWLs) to the world's largest rice mill in Thailand.

40 units of SW970E delivered to the world’s largest rice mill

From South American ports to Southeast Asian rice facilities, these deliveries reflect SANY's continued investment in its global service network and its strategy of delivering efficient, reliable equipment tailored to the operational needs of customers in different markets.

Major Port Equipment Order Strengthens South American Port Operations

The equipment combines high efficiency, safety and sustainability to help HGT meet growing cargo volumes and evolving customer requirements. Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of HGT, said, "The signing of this agreement marks a major milestone in our efforts to build a world-class port. SANY's equipment will provide a solid foundation for safe and efficient port operations, helping us better serve our customers and contribute to regional economic growth."

Zhou Guoyuan, Chairman of SANY Marine, stated that the agreement represents another milestone in SANY's global expansion strategy. He added that SANY will continue leveraging its expertise in port and logistics equipment to help customers improve operational efficiency.

Dual Electric Loader Lineup Supports Thailand's Rice Industry

Thailand produces more than 20 million tons of milled rice annually, with exports consistently ranking among the world's top three. Rice mills face demanding conditions, including high dust levels, continuous operations and busy work environments, requiring equipment with strong environmental performance, low noise and reliable all-day performance. The SW970E EWL was designed for rice mill operations, featuring extended runtime, zero emissions, low noise and enhanced protection.



The customer subsequently placed an additional order for 50 SW956E electric wheel loaders. Together, the SW956E and SW970E will handle material movement throughout the rice production process--from primary processing through final packaging--while accelerating the adoption of electric equipment across Thailand's rice industry.

Looking ahead, SANY will continue expanding into global markets with efficient, environmentally responsible products that help drive the transition to more sustainable industrial operations.

SOURCE SANY Group

Jiawei Zhao, [email protected], +86-18373251109