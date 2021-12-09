Santa Comes to Bay Street Virtually Closes the Market

Co-Founders of Santa Comes to Bay Street (SCTBS), Mary Matthews and Stephanie Orloff, the rest of the board, committee members and sponsors along with Santa Claus joined Kris Backus, Manager, TMX Broadcast and Building Technology, TMX Group, to close the market.

TMX Group celebrates Santa Comes to Bay Street “Santa’s WorkShop” program #SCTBS
The 17th annual "Santa's WorkShop" gift bagging event is not happening in person again this year due to COVID-19, but the board is still delivering the program to 15 shelters and outreach programs around Toronto without the help of what would typically be 300 volunteers.

