SANKOFA SQUARE IS READY TO GLOW AGAIN THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH THE RETURN OF WINTER GLOW STARTING THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

Presented in partnership with Astro Amusements, Epilepsy Toronto, and The Thornton-Smith Corporation, this year's edition invites visitors of all ages to gather, celebrate, and experience the magic of the season right in the heart of the city. Guided by the principle of Sankofa--to look to the past for wisdom to build a strong future--Winter Glow blends cherished holiday traditions with the vibrancy of the modern urban core.

"Winter Glow is fundamentally about community connections and creating a joyful destination where everyone feels welcome," says Julian Sleath, General Manager of Sankofa Square. "We are thrilled to welcome Epilepsy Toronto as our new presenting partner this year and to continue our valuable relationships with Astro Amusements and The Thornton-Smith Corporation. Sankofa Square truly comes alive during the holidays, and we invite all Toronto residents and visitors to join us to celebrate the season and make positive, shared memories right here in the heart of the city."

A NEW PARTNERSHIP: EPILEPSY TORONTO BRINGS HOLIDAY MARKET VIBES TO WINTER GLOW

"We are thrilled to partner on Winter Glow with Sankofa Square this year to co-create a truly one-of-a-kind Toronto festive experience," says Geoff Bobb, Executive Director of Epilepsy Toronto. "Together we are creating a unique and vibrant event that celebrates the true spirit of the season with the gift of kindness in support of those with epilepsy and their families in times of greatest need."

WINTER GLOW HIGHLIGHTS:

Holiday Market: Step into a cozy holiday market experience featuring twinkling lights, artisan stalls, and photo-worthy backdrops. The Holiday Market features the licensed Polar Point Bar with holiday favourites like mulled wine and spiked hot apple cider, real wood fire pits to stay cozy. Plus photos with Santa Claus ! It's a holiday opportunity for attendees to shop, sip, and support Epilepsy Toronto's vital community work.

Ride the 45ft tall Ferris Wheel and the offering a bird's-eye view of the Square and surrounding area, plus the that provides nostalgic fun for all ages. Indulge the sweet tooth and enjoy mini donuts, hot chocolate, and more before testing midway game skills. More magic to come: Live performances, unique engagement activities, and dazzling lighting displays will run throughout the 11-day event.

OPENING NIGHT CELEBRATION

Everyone is invited to join us for the opening celebration starting at 5:00 PM onThursday, December 11 at Sankofa Square. Festivities kick off with a performance by My Pop Choir, an adult community choir that blends the joy of music with the power of community. Visitors can then enjoy their first rides on the Ferris Wheel and Great Canadian Carousel, check out the Holiday Market artisan vendors, sip on a beverage from the Polar Point Bar, soak in the glow of the season surrounded by community and connection, and more!

BRAND EXPERIENCES, POP-UPS, & GIVEAWAYS

Throughout Winter Glow, a rotating showcase of brand experiences and product sampling pop-ups will add to the festive fun.

SHEIN Box Santa

The larger-than-life SHEINBox Santa returns to Winter Glow from December 11 to 14 with 6,000+ free gifts! All that festive holiday-goers need to do is snap a photo with SHEIN's Box Santa, post it with #SHEINboxsanta, and show your post to Santa's helpers to claim your surprise gift. From fashion to beauty and lifestyle must-haves, discover festive joy with SHEIN. Bring your friends and family for the perfect holiday photo and celebrate the spirit of giving!

Visit sankofasquare.ca/winterglow for the latest information on participating brands and experiences. A few premium brand experience spaces are still available. Reach out to the Sankofa Square team at [email protected] to discuss available dates and rates.

WINTER GLOW EVENT DETAILS

Dates: Thursday, December 11 to Sunday, December 21, 2025

Hours: Monday to Friday: 4pm to 10pm | Saturday & Sunday: noon to 10pm

Location: Sankofa Square (1 Dundas St E, Toronto, ON)

Admission: Free | All ages welcome

Ride Tickets: $6 for a single ticket | $20 for 4 tickets | $37 for 8 tickets. Tickets can be purchased in advance at sankofasquare.ca/winterglow.

Food & Beverages: Available for purchase on site

Please visit https://www.sankofasquare.ca/winterglow for the full media release and complete program guide.

Winter Glow is produced by Sankofa Square in partnership with Astro Amusements, Epilepsy Toronto, and The Thornton-Smith Corporation.

Promotional support is generously provided by our proud media sponsors, CHUM 104.5 and 99.9 Virgin Radio.

Community Support provided by Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area.

