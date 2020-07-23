Sangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Upsized Underwritten Public Offering to $70 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MARKHAM, ON, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSXV: STC) (the "Company" or "Sangoma") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced underwritten public offering, the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Lead Underwriter"), and including Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, PI Financial Corporation, CIBC World Markets Inc., INFOR Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters") have agreed to increase the size of the offering. The Company will now issue 30,440,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of $2.30 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $70 million (the "Offering").

In addition, the Company and the Underwriters have also agreed to increase the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares of the Offering on the same terms exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The net proceeds of the Offering shall be used to fund any future acquisitions, for debt repayment, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 30, 2020 and is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for SMBs, Enterprises, OEMs, Carriers and service providers. Sangoma's globally scalable offerings also include industry leading Voice-Over-IP solutions, which together provide seamless connectivity between traditional infrastructure and new technologies. Sangoma's products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks and data-communication applications worldwide. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity and ROI with Sangoma. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world's most widely used open source communications software and FreePBX, the world's most widely used open source PBX software. Everything Connects, Connect with Sangoma!

Founded in 1984, Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC).

Additional information on Sangoma can be found by visiting https://www.sangoma.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future success of our business, development strategies and future opportunities. When used in this news release, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions indicate forward looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management on the date that the statements are made and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other events contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur or will differ materially from those expected. Although Sangoma believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the current business environment, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as these expectations are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in exchange rate between the Canadian Dollar and other currencies, the variability of sales between one reporting period and the next, changes in technology, changes in the business climate in one or more of the countries that Sangoma operates in, changes in the regulatory environment, the rate of adoption of the Company's products in new markets, the decline in the importance of the PSTN and new competitive pressures. The forward- looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and Sangoma undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sangoma Technologies Corporation

For further information: Sangoma Technologies Corporation, David Moore, Chief Financial Officer, (905)474-1990 Ext. 4107, [email protected], www.sangoma.com